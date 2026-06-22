Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLucknow Fire: Cats Rescued From Pet Shop As Deadly Blaze Claims 15 Lives

Lucknow Fire: Cats Rescued From Pet Shop As Deadly Blaze Claims 15 Lives

Amid the tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Lucknow's Aliganj fire, rescue teams safely evacuated several cats trapped inside a pet shop and vet clinic.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 06:23 PM (IST)

Amid the devastation caused by a deadly fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area, a rescue operation involving several cats has emerged as a rare moment of relief. The animals were evacuated from a pet shop and veterinary clinic housed in the same three-storey commercial building where a major blaze claimed at least 15 lives on Monday. Visuals from the scene showed rescuers carrying the frightened animals to safety as firefighters continued efforts to contain the flames and search the building.

Cats Pulled To Safety

As emergency teams battled thick smoke and intense flames, rescuers focused not only on evacuating people but also on saving animals trapped inside the building.

Also Read: 15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Video footage from the scene showed several cats being rescued and moved away from the danger zone. 

Tragedy Unfolds

The blaze triggered a large-scale response from fire and police personnel. Eyewitnesses reported that some occupants jumped from upper floors in a desperate bid to escape. Authorities later confirmed that at least 15 people lost their lives in the incident.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Also Read: Lucknow Fire: People Jump From Building To Escape Flames; CM Yogi Cuts Short Visit

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
CM Yogi Lucknow Fire UTTAR PRADESH CM Yogi Aliganj Fire
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lucknow Fire: Cats Rescued From Pet Shop As Deadly Blaze Claims 15 Lives
Lucknow Fire: Cats Rescued From Pet Shop As Deadly Blaze Claims 15 Lives
Cities
15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
15 killed, 4 Injured In Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
Cities
Lucknow Fire: People Jump From Building To Escape Flames; CM Yogi Cuts Short Visit
Lucknow Fire: People Jump From Building To Escape Flames; CM Cuts Short Aligarh Visit
Cities
West Bengal Raises DA By 20%; State Employees To Get 38% Allowance From October
BJP Govt’s First Bengal Budget Brings 20% DA Hike And 1 Lakh Job Promise
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget