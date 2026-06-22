Lucknow Fire: Cats Rescued From Pet Shop As Deadly Blaze Claims 15 Lives

Amid the devastation caused by a deadly fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area, a rescue operation involving several cats has emerged as a rare moment of relief. The animals were evacuated from a pet shop and veterinary clinic housed in the same three-storey commercial building where a major blaze claimed at least 15 lives on Monday. Visuals from the scene showed rescuers carrying the frightened animals to safety as firefighters continued efforts to contain the flames and search the building.

Cats Pulled To Safety

As emergency teams battled thick smoke and intense flames, rescuers focused not only on evacuating people but also on saving animals trapped inside the building.

Also Read: 15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Video footage from the scene showed several cats being rescued and moved away from the danger zone.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Cats rescued from the pet shop and clinic located in the same building where a fire broke out in Lucknow's Aliganj. pic.twitter.com/iOgEYOnNEX — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Tragedy Unfolds

The blaze triggered a large-scale response from fire and police personnel. Eyewitnesses reported that some occupants jumped from upper floors in a desperate bid to escape. Authorities later confirmed that at least 15 people lost their lives in the incident.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Also Read: Lucknow Fire: People Jump From Building To Escape Flames; CM Yogi Cuts Short Visit