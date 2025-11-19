Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days

Siddiqui, who was arrested under the terror-linked money laundering case on Tuesday evening, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence close to midnight.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: A Delhi court early Wednesday sent Al Falah University founder Jawed Ahmed Siddiqui to Enforcement Directorate custody for 13 days.

Siddiqui, who was arrested under the terror-linked money laundering case on Tuesday evening, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan at her residence close to midnight. The proceedings lasted till 1 am.

The judge said, "After carefully considering the submission made, I am of the considered view that all the compliances under Section 19 of the PMLA (Prevention of money laundering act) have been done." "Considering the gravity of the offence and that the investigation is at nascent stage. I deem it appropriate that the accused is granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody remand for a period of 13 days," the judge added.

The ED has alleged that the Al-Falah University falsely claimed that it is a UGC recognised university and misrepresented its NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation status.

NAAC is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India that assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country.

The agency alleged that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore of educational revenue from 2018-2025 financial year, which saw a "meteoric rise" every year after 2018.

The ED said the university generated Rs 24.21 crore revenue in 2018-2019 which increased to Rs 80.10 crore in 2024-2025.

The agency said, "It is a fact that the entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s, metamorphosing into a large educational body. However, the financials of the various entities are at variance with the huge amount of assets accumulated by the group." Special Prosecutor, Simon Benjamin who appeared in court on behalf of the ED, submitted that its probe found that funds duped from people and student fees were being used for personal and private use.

"Various persons have admitted that matters as regards financial decisions were taken by the arrested accused," he said.

Seeking 14-day custody, he said custodial interrogation of the accused (Siddiqui) is necessary to "unearth and quantify" the full extent of proceeds of crime.

The agency said, "Accused continues to occupy the position of founder and managing trustee and controlling mind of Al-Falah Charitable Trust and exercises de facto influence over Al-Falah University and its institutions." Benjamin said the accused can transfer, mortgage and reroute funds to related entities or individuals to place assets beyond the reach of enforcement, making his arrest necessary.

Siddiqui was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday evening following day-long searches.

The ED on Tuesday arrested Siddiqui after it conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Faridabad-based Al Falah University, linked to the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.

The ED seized around Rs 48 lakh in cash during the searches at 19 premises of the Al Falah Trust and university. PTI SKM MNR DV DV

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
