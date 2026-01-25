Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'We Want Green Everywhere': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Backs Sehar Sheikh’s Maharashtra Remark

'We Want Green Everywhere': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Backs Sehar Sheikh’s Maharashtra Remark

AIMIM leaders defend ‘green’ remark, say it reflects party expansion goals, not communal intent. Waris Pathan said AIMIM’s green flag symbolises the party.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The controversy sparked by AIMIM councillor Sehar Sheikh’s remark about “making Mumbra green” continues to escalate in Maharashtra, drawing sharp political reactions and strong defence from party leaders. After AIMIM Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jalil backed the statement, national spokesperson Waris Pathan has now come out in full support, saying the comment reflects the party’s political aspirations, not any communal intent. Speaking to news agency ANI, Waris Pathan said AIMIM’s green flag symbolises the party and its ideology. “We will not only colour Maharashtra but the entire country green.

AIMIM Defends ‘Green’ Remark

The colour of our party’s flag is green, and who would not want their party’s flag to fly across the country? What is wrong in that?” he asked. Imtiaz Jalil earlier echoed similar sentiments, stating that AIMIM aims to expand its political footprint beyond Mumbra to the rest of Maharashtra. He also alleged that undue pressure was being exerted on Sehar Sheikh over her remarks. “What she said reflects the party’s stand. We do not want to apologise. Is the word ‘green’ a terrorist word?” Jalil questioned, while accusing BJP leaders of politicising the issue.

The remarks have intensified the political debate in the state, with opposition parties criticising AIMIM’s language, while the party maintains that the statement is being deliberately misinterpreted for political mileage.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has AIMIM councillor Sehar Sheikh's remark sparked?

Sehar Sheikh's remark about 'making Mumbra green' has escalated into a political controversy in Maharashtra, drawing sharp reactions.

How has AIMIM leadership responded to the controversy?

AIMIM Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jalil and national spokesperson Waris Pathan have both supported Sehar Sheikh's statement, explaining it reflects the party's political aspirations.

What does Waris Pathan say about AIMIM's 'going green'?

Waris Pathan stated that the party's green flag symbolizes AIMIM and its ideology, and they aim to expand their influence across the country.

What is Imtiaz Jalil's defense of the 'green' remark?

Imtiaz Jalil defended the statement by questioning if 'green' is a terrorist word and accused BJP leaders of politicizing the issue.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Waris Pathan AIMIM
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu During Republic Day 2026 Speech
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu During Republic Day 2026 Speech
India
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
Cities
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police
Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Arrested By Mumbai Police
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget