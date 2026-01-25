'We Want Green Everywhere': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Backs Sehar Sheikh’s Maharashtra Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



The controversy sparked by AIMIM councillor Sehar Sheikh’s remark about “making Mumbra green” continues to escalate in Maharashtra, drawing sharp political reactions and strong defence from party leaders. After AIMIM Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jalil backed the statement, national spokesperson Waris Pathan has now come out in full support, saying the comment reflects the party’s political aspirations, not any communal intent. Speaking to news agency ANI, Waris Pathan said AIMIM’s green flag symbolises the party and its ideology. “We will not only colour Maharashtra but the entire country green.

AIMIM Defends ‘Green’ Remark The colour of our party’s flag is green, and who would not want their party’s flag to fly across the country? What is wrong in that?” he asked. Imtiaz Jalil earlier echoed similar sentiments, stating that AIMIM aims to expand its political footprint beyond Mumbra to the rest of Maharashtra. He also alleged that undue pressure was being exerted on Sehar Sheikh over her remarks. “What she said reflects the party’s stand. We do not want to apologise. Is the word ‘green’ a terrorist word?” Jalil questioned, while accusing BJP leaders of politicising the issue.

The remarks have intensified the political debate in the state, with opposition parties criticising AIMIM’s language, while the party maintains that the statement is being deliberately misinterpreted for political mileage.