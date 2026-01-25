Sir Mark Tully, the distinguished British broadcaster and former BBC bureau chief in New Delhi, has died aged 90 at a private hospital in Delhi. A chronicler of South Asian history and society, Tully’s authoritative voice and measured commentary made him one of the most trusted figures in broadcast journalism across India, Pakistan and beyond. He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket in New Delhi, where he passed away on Sunday, his close friend confirmed.

A Lifetime In Journalism

Born William Mark Tully in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully spent much of his life immersed in the region he came to understand and articulate with depth and empathy. He joined the BBC in the 1960s and went on to serve as its India correspondent and then bureau chief in New Delhi for more than two decades, covering pivotal events that shaped modern South Asian history. His reporting spanned wars, political upheavals and social transformations, earning him admiration for clarity, balance and insight.

Tully’s calm, distinctive voice became synonymous with BBC Radio’s coverage of the subcontinent. Across generations of listeners, his broadcasts were respected as reliable interpretations of complex developments, and he became known not just as a foreign correspondent, but as a familiar presence in homes throughout the region.

He reported extensively on some of South Asia’s most pivotal events, including Operation Blue Star in 1984, the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the subsequent riots, offering calm, clear-eyed coverage during periods of intense national upheaval.

Honours, Writing & Legacy

Over his long career, Tully received numerous honours. He was knighted in 2002 and awarded India’s Padma Bhushan in 2005 in recognition of his services to journalism and understanding between cultures. He also authored several acclaimed books that reflected his intimate engagement with India, including No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion and The Heart of India.

Beyond broadcasting, Tully presented BBC Radio 4’s reflective programme Something Understood, further showcasing his thoughtful voice and intellectual reach.

Colleagues and admirers remember Sir Mark Tully as a consummate professional whose work combined journalistic integrity with deep cultural sensitivity. His ability to explain the social and political tapestry of South Asia with patience and nuance set a standard in the profession that will be long remembered