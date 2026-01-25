Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPadma Awards 2026: Which State Topped This Year’s Honours List-Full List

Padma Awards 2026: Which State Topped This Year's Honours List-Full List

The southern region has recorded a strong overall presence. Kerala has eight awardees, including recipients in Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan categories.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
The Government of India has announced the Padma Awards 2026, approving 131 civilian honours across Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories. The honours recognise distinguished service across art, public affairs, medicine, education, social work, sports and science. Alongside nationally recognised figures, the list also includes grassroots contributors from states and Union Territories, underlining the government’s stated focus on both lifetime achievement and community-level impact.

Maharashtra Tops The Chart

Maharashtra has emerged as the highest-ranked state, with 15 awardees across all three Padma categories, making it the single largest contributor to the 2026 honours list. The state’s recipients span cinema, public affairs, medicine, trade and social service, reflecting its broad representation across disciplines.

Close behind is Tamil Nadu, which has secured 13 awards, followed by Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, with 11 recipients each. These four states together account for a substantial share of the total honours announced this year.

South & East Feature Prominently

The southern region has recorded a strong overall presence. Kerala has eight awardees, including recipients in Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan categories, alongside several Padma Shri honourees. Karnataka also features multiple recipients, particularly in literature, science and social work.

West Bengal’s 11 awardees highlight the state’s continued prominence in arts, education and medicine. Odisha and Assam also appear on the list, with contributors recognised for cultural preservation, agriculture and community development.

Other states with notable representation include Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana, while smaller regions such as Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Puducherry and Chandigarh have at least one awardee each, reinforcing the national spread of honours.

The 2026 awards reflect a mix of established cultural centres and emerging regional voices. While larger states dominate numerically, the inclusion of recipients from the Northeast and Union Territories points to a deliberate effort to widen recognition beyond traditional hubs.

Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are presented by the President, usually in March or April. This year’s state-wise pattern underscores a balance between metropolitan influence and grassroots excellence, highlighting the diverse geography of contribution shaping contemporary India

Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Embed widget