After Unseasonal Heat, Delhi Likely To See Rain Next Week

The weather pattern across North India appears to be shifting once again. While Delhi-NCR and several parts of northern India have been experiencing summer-like conditions in mid-February, a change is expected after February 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A fresh western disturbance is likely to become active around Maha Shivaratri, bringing clouds and possible rainfall to the region.

Unseasonal Heat In February

As February reaches its midpoint, temperatures across North India have surprised residents. From Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, strong sunshine and rising temperatures have created conditions more typical of March or April.

In Delhi-NCR, intense sunlight over the past three days has pushed daytime temperatures above normal levels. By afternoon, the heat has become noticeable, with many reporting discomfort and sweating, unusual for this time of year. Winter conditions have nearly disappeared, affecting daily routines as the sudden warmth alters the usual February climate.

However, signs of change have begun to emerge. Over the past 24 hours, wind speeds of around 17 km per hour were recorded in Delhi-NCR. The stronger winds have brought back a mild chill and reduced the intensity of the sunshine to some extent.

While there has not been any significant drop in temperature so far, the breeze has made mornings and evenings comparatively pleasant and provided partial relief from the harsh afternoon sun.

Forecast For February 15–20

The weather department has indicated a possible shift between February 15 and 20. A new western disturbance is expected to affect North India, which could lead to rainfall in both plains and hilly areas.

In Delhi-NCR, cloudy skies and light drizzle are likely on February 17 and 18. The movement of clouds may result in a slight dip in temperatures. Light rainfall could also help improve air quality levels.

However, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the forecast currently suggests clear skies and sunny conditions during the day.