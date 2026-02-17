Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Security Lapses, Says Multiple Intrusion Attempts At Her Residence

ABP Exclusive: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Security Lapses, Says Multiple Intrusion Attempts At Her Residence

In an interview with ABP Ananda ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee claimed that there had been at least three to four intrusion attempts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged multiple security breaches at her Kalighat residence over the past few years, including instances where individuals reportedly entered the premises carrying weapons.

In an interview with ABP Ananda ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee claimed that there had been at least three to four intrusion attempts. She said that on one occasion, a person entered the premises with an iron rod, while on another, an individual allegedly came armed with a gun.

“Whenever something happens, it is said that the person is a psychiatric patient or mentally unstable. No proper investigation has taken place so far,” she said.

CCTV Cameras Tampered With: Mamata

Referring to a more recent incident, Banerjee alleged that around six months ago, CCTV cameras installed on Kalighat Road were tampered with. She claimed that members of a political party “that often creates trouble” for her had sent people to turn the cameras away. According to her, local residents intervened and caught those involved. She added that she was unaware of any subsequent action taken in the matter and suggested there had been negligence on the part of the police.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about her personal security. Despite holding charge of the Home Department, she said she does not prioritise her own safety.

“I don’t worry about myself; I worry about others,” Banerjee said, adding that she has never used a bulletproof vehicle. She stated that she had handed over her bulletproof car to former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and currently travels in a party-owned Scorpio, not a government vehicle.

Banerjee also clarified an earlier incident in which she sustained injuries and was taken to SSKM Hospital, saying she had hit a wall inside her residence and described it as a minor accident caused by the sharp corners of wooden fixtures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What security breaches has Mamata Banerjee alleged at her residence?

Mamata Banerjee has alleged multiple security breaches at her Kalighat residence, including individuals entering with weapons and attempts to tamper with CCTV cameras.

Has Mamata Banerjee's personal security been compromised?

She claims several intrusion attempts have been made, with individuals allegedly carrying weapons. She also stated CCTV cameras near her residence were tampered with.

What did Mamata Banerjee say about her personal safety and vehicles?

She stated she doesn't prioritize her own safety and has never used a bulletproof vehicle, having given her old one away and now using a party-owned Scorpio.

How did Mamata Banerjee explain her recent injuries?

She clarified that her injuries were from hitting a wall inside her residence, describing it as a minor accident caused by sharp wooden fixtures.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee ABP Interview
