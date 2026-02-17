Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged multiple security breaches at her Kalighat residence over the past few years, including instances where individuals reportedly entered the premises carrying weapons.

In an interview with ABP Ananda ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee claimed that there had been at least three to four intrusion attempts. She said that on one occasion, a person entered the premises with an iron rod, while on another, an individual allegedly came armed with a gun.

“Whenever something happens, it is said that the person is a psychiatric patient or mentally unstable. No proper investigation has taken place so far,” she said.

CCTV Cameras Tampered With: Mamata

Referring to a more recent incident, Banerjee alleged that around six months ago, CCTV cameras installed on Kalighat Road were tampered with. She claimed that members of a political party “that often creates trouble” for her had sent people to turn the cameras away. According to her, local residents intervened and caught those involved. She added that she was unaware of any subsequent action taken in the matter and suggested there had been negligence on the part of the police.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about her personal security. Despite holding charge of the Home Department, she said she does not prioritise her own safety.

“I don’t worry about myself; I worry about others,” Banerjee said, adding that she has never used a bulletproof vehicle. She stated that she had handed over her bulletproof car to former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and currently travels in a party-owned Scorpio, not a government vehicle.

Banerjee also clarified an earlier incident in which she sustained injuries and was taken to SSKM Hospital, saying she had hit a wall inside her residence and described it as a minor accident caused by the sharp corners of wooden fixtures.