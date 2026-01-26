Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP MP Predicts President's Rule In Bengal, TMC Hits Back

BJP MP Predicts President’s Rule In Bengal, TMC Hits Back

A political row erupted in West Bengal after BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay hinted that President’s Rule could be imposed in the state.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A political slugfest surfaced in West Bengal on Monday over a statement hinting at possible President's Rule in the state by the former judge of Calcutta High Court and the current BJP Lok Sabha MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The MP from Tamluk constituency in East Midnapore district, Gangopadhyay, had alleged that the situation for President's Rule in the state will arise as there will be tremendous deterioration in the law and order situation following the surfacing of a major scam soon.

"Information about a major scaminthe state will surfaceinthe next few days. This will propel an all-round protest throughout the state, which might even result in a marathon strike extending up to 72 hours. The people will rightfully protest and demand President's Rule," Gangopadhyay claimed. Following these comments, Gangopadhyay came under a scathing attack from Trinamool Congress leadership, who questioned how justified the statements in favour of President's Rule from Gangopadhyay were, both as an MP and also a former judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Trinamool Congress' state General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh, said that if Gangopadhyay has some specific information about any brewing scaminWestBengal, he should approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with thatinformation. "And if he is so keen to get President's Rule imposed in WestBengal, he had better approach the United Nations with that proposal. These are also cliched statements. The people of West Bengalare still with Trinamool Congress as they have always been," Ghosh said.

Even as a former judge of Calcutta High Court, Gangopadhyay had been in the national headlines because of his landmark judgments one after another opening the path for CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in WestBengal, which followed arrests of several politically influential people,including the former education minister and ex-Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Partha Chatterjee.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he resigned from the chairofCalcutta High Court and successfully contested from the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency that year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the political slugfest in West Bengal?

A statement by former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay hinting at possible President's Rule in the state.

Why does Abhijit Gangopadhyay believe President's Rule might be imposed?

He alleges a major scam will soon surface, leading to a severe deterioration in law and order and widespread protests demanding President's Rule.

How did the Trinamool Congress react to Gangopadhyay's statements?

They questioned the justification of his remarks, suggesting he should approach the CBI with scam information or the UN with his President's Rule proposal.

What is Abhijit Gangopadhyay's background related to scams in West Bengal?

As a former judge, he delivered judgments that opened paths for CBI and ED probes into the multi-crore cash-for-school job scam.

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP WEst Bengal .TMC
