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English NewsCitiesAAP to Hold Sundarkand Recitation, Launch National Campaign On Ram Temple Donation Row

AAP to Hold Sundarkand Recitation, Launch National Campaign On Ram Temple Donation Row

AAP will hold a Sundarkand recitation in Delhi before launching a nationwide signature campaign over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row. Kejriwal accused the Centre of shielding the guilty.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the party will organise a Sundarkand recitation in Delhi on Sunday before launching a nationwide signature campaign demanding action against those allegedly involved in the alleged irregularities linked to donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The Sundarkand recitation will be held at 10 am at JMD Tent, Japanese Park, Sector 10, Rohini. According to the party, the signature campaign will begin after the religious programme.

Kejriwal Targets PM Modi

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was attempting to shield those responsible instead of ensuring action against them.

"The developments of the past few days show that the Modi government, from top to bottom, is making every possible effort to protect those who committed the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple," he claimed.

Kejriwal also referred to earlier allegations of irregularities in land purchases and construction contracts linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He alleged that land worth Rs 2 crore had been purchased for Rs18 crore and claimed that allegations of commissions in construction contracts had not been investigated.

"There has been no investigation, no FIR has been registered and no action has been taken despite documentary evidence," he alleged.

He further claimed that CCTV footage purportedly showing the alleged theft of temple donations had not been properly investigated and alleged that only lower-level individuals had been arrested while those at the top were being protected.

Kejriwal Appeals Supporters To Participate In Signature Drive

Appealing to supporters to participate in Sunday's programme, Kejriwal said the signature campaign would not be confined to the AAP and invited people who felt hurt by the alleged developments to join the initiative.

As part of the campaign, signatures will be collected on a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal said the campaign would be taken door-to-door across the country and would also include Hanuman Chalisa recitations at various locations before the letters are sent to the Prime Minister.

The letter alleges that crores of devotees had donated towards the construction of the Ram Temple in good faith and accuses the Centre of failing to act on allegations of financial irregularities involving the temple trust. It also questions the government's handling of the matter and urges the Prime Minister to ensure strict action against those found guilty.

The BJP and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have previously rejected allegations of financial wrongdoing. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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AAP DELHI Sundarkand Recitation Signature Drive
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