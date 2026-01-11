A controversy has erupted over an alleged incident of namaz being offered at the exit gate of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Controversy In Ayodhya After Namaz Near Ram Temple, Seer Calls It ‘Condemnable’
Hanumangarhi chief priest Mahant Raju Das condemned the act, calling it a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments. He demanded strict action against those involved and urged restrictions on Muslim entry, fearing further unrest.
A controversy has erupted in Ayodhya over an alleged incident of namaz being offered at the exit gate of the Ram temple. The issue has triggered sharp reactions, with Hanumangarhi chief priest Mahant Raju Das issuing a strong statement and demanding strict action from the administration.
Calling the incident “sad and highly condemnable”, Mahant Raju Das said reports had emerged of a few Muslim men offering namaz within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. He described the matter as deeply connected to religious faith and warned that such incidents could disturb communal harmony if not dealt with firmly.
‘A Serious Issue Linked to Faith’
Expressing anguish, Mahant Raju Das said, “Information has come to light that three to four Muslims offered namaz at the Ram Janmabhoomi today. This is extremely disappointing and condemnable. What kind of mindset is this, where even today people harbour the thought of offering namaz in the Ram temple and establishing an Islamic structure there?”
He alleged that such acts were aimed at creating tension and hurting religious sentiments, adding that immediate administrative intervention was necessary to prevent a deterioration of the atmosphere in Ayodhya.
Call for Strict Action
The Hanumangarhi priest urged the authorities to take stringent measures against those involved. He further said, “I request the administration to impose restrictions on the entry of Muslims into Ayodhya. If a Hindu had behaved in such a manner at the Ram temple, the consequences would have been severe. But the audacity shown by entering the Ram temple premises and committing such an act is extremely unfortunate.”
Mahant Raju Das reiterated his demand for strict action, alleging that such incidents were intended to provoke unrest and hurt Hindu religious sentiments at what he described as a sacred site.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy in Ayodhya?
Who reacted to the alleged namaz incident?
Hanumangarhi chief priest Mahant Raju Das issued a strong statement and demanded strict action from the administration.
What did Mahant Raju Das say about the incident?
He called the incident 'sad and highly condemnable,' stating it could disturb communal harmony if not dealt with firmly.
What action did Mahant Raju Das demand?
He urged authorities to take stringent measures and requested restrictions on the entry of Muslims into Ayodhya.
