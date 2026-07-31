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English NewsNewsIndiaBadrinath Temple Donation Theft: Suspended BKTC Official Admits Role, Says Police

Badrinath Temple Donation Theft: Suspended BKTC Official Admits Role, Says Police

Badrinath SHO Mahadev Uniyal said the recoveries were made from the accommodation allotted to Nautiyal at Badrinath Dham.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suspended official Pramod Nautiyal confessed Badrinath temple donation theft.
  • Police recovered silver, cash from Nautiyal's Badrinath accommodation.
  • Nautiyal remanded to judicial custody; multi-agency probe continues.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chamoli Police on Friday said suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) personal assistant Pramod Nautiyal has confessed to his role in the alleged donation theft at the Badrinath temple.

Silver Coins, Ornaments And Cash Recovered

Officials said silver coins, ornaments, Nepalese currency and cash were recovered during searches conducted while Nautiyal was in four-day police custody.

Badrinath SHO Mahadev Uniyal said the recoveries were made from the accommodation allotted to Nautiyal at Badrinath Dham.

"We recovered silver coins, small silver idols, small silver tortoises, bundles of Nepalese currency notes and some cash from his room. We are examining whether these are linked to the alleged misappropriation of temple donations," Uniyal said.

Police Claim Accused Confessed During Interrogation

The SHO said Nautiyal admitted to committing the offence during questioning.

"He confessed to the crime during questioning," Uniyal said.

Police have also seized documents related to Nautiyal's properties to verify how they were acquired.

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According to the SHO, Nautiyal did not corroborate the possible involvement of any other accused during interrogation.

Sent Back To Judicial Custody

After the expiry of his police remand, Nautiyal was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, Uniyal said.

During the four-day remand, the SIT took Nautiyal to the BKTC office, his residence in Dehradun and his accommodation in Badrinath as part of the investigation.

Multi-Agency Probe Underway

Nautiyal, who was arrested on July 12, was responsible for coordinating VIP protocol and supervising donation counting at the Badrinath temple. Investigators are also examining the handling of funds collected for VIP darshan as part of the probe.

The alleged donation theft is being investigated on multiple fronts. A four-member internal committee constituted by the BKTC has submitted its preliminary report to the committee chairman. Separately, an SIT of the police is probing the case, while a high-level committee constituted by the Uttarakhand government is conducting an independent inquiry.

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Before You Go

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Pramod Nautiyal confessed to?

Pramod Nautiyal, suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee personal assistant, confessed to his role in the alleged donation theft at the Badrinath temple during police questioning.

What items were recovered by the police?

Police recovered silver coins, ornaments, Nepalese currency, and cash from Nautiyal's accommodation at Badrinath Dham during searches.

What was Pramod Nautiyal's role at the Badrinath temple?

He was responsible for coordinating VIP protocol and supervising the counting of donations at the Badrinath temple. Investigators are also examining funds from VIP darshan.

Are there other individuals involved in the alleged theft?

According to the SHO, Nautiyal did not corroborate the involvement of any other accused during his interrogation.

Who is investigating the alleged donation theft?

Multiple agencies are investigating. These include a BKTC internal committee, a Police SIT, and a high-level committee formed by the Uttarakhand government.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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Police BKTC Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Suspended BKTC Official Admits Role
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