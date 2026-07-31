Pramod Nautiyal, suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee personal assistant, confessed to his role in the alleged donation theft at the Badrinath temple during police questioning.
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Badrinath Temple Donation Theft: Suspended BKTC Official Admits Role, Says Police
Badrinath SHO Mahadev Uniyal said the recoveries were made from the accommodation allotted to Nautiyal at Badrinath Dham.
- Suspended official Pramod Nautiyal confessed Badrinath temple donation theft.
- Police recovered silver, cash from Nautiyal's Badrinath accommodation.
- Nautiyal remanded to judicial custody; multi-agency probe continues.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Pramod Nautiyal confessed to?
What items were recovered by the police?
Police recovered silver coins, ornaments, Nepalese currency, and cash from Nautiyal's accommodation at Badrinath Dham during searches.
What was Pramod Nautiyal's role at the Badrinath temple?
He was responsible for coordinating VIP protocol and supervising the counting of donations at the Badrinath temple. Investigators are also examining funds from VIP darshan.
Are there other individuals involved in the alleged theft?
According to the SHO, Nautiyal did not corroborate the involvement of any other accused during his interrogation.
Who is investigating the alleged donation theft?
Multiple agencies are investigating. These include a BKTC internal committee, a Police SIT, and a high-level committee formed by the Uttarakhand government.
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