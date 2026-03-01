15 Killed In Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Maharashtra’s Nagpur

A major blast has been reported at an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, triggering a massive fire. The blast occurred at a factory producing gunpowder, detonators and other explosive materials near Ralgaon in Katol taluka.

Initially, around 15 workers were reported injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, during treatment, 15 employees succumbed to their injuries in the explosion at SBL Energy Company. At least 18 others are reported to be injured, and officials fear the death toll could rise further.

Fire Breaks Out After Blast

The powerful explosion sparked a massive fire at the factory, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident. According to preliminary information, the blast took place between 6 am and 7 am.

At the time of the explosion, 32 workers and two supervisors were present inside the factory. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing workers before they could escape. The unit was reportedly manufacturing detonators. Early reports suggest the explosion occurred while a wire was being connected to a detonator.

Explosion Heard Several Kilometres Away

The impact of the blast was so intense that a concrete structure at the site was completely destroyed. Local residents said the sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away. Thick smoke rising from the factory was visible from a long distance.

Fire department teams were alerted immediately and are working to bring the blaze under control. The explosion caused panic among people in the surrounding areas.

Local police officials and senior district authorities have reached the site. Efforts are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and to safely evacuate anyone who may still be trapped inside. Authorities are continuing operations to stabilise the situation.