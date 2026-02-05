The Washington Post has laid off around 300 staff members, amounting to nearly a third of its newsroom. Among those affected are several international correspondents, including the paper’s New Delhi Bureau Chief, in a decision that sharply reduces the publication’s on-ground global presence.

The development has a direct India connection. Pranshu Verma, who had been leading the Post’s New Delhi bureau for the past seven months, confirmed his exit publicly, as reported by The Print. The layoffs have also impacted journalists covering key international regions such as the Middle East, China, Türkiye and Iran, significantly shrinking the newspaper’s foreign reporting network.

Delhi Bureau Chief Confirms Exit

Pranshu Verma took to X to share the news of his layoff, marking an abrupt end to his stint as the Post’s lead journalist in India.

“Heartbroken to share I’ve been laid off from the Washington Post. Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone. It was a privilege to work here the past four years. Serving as the paper’s New Delhi bureau chief was an honor,” he posted.

Verma had earlier served in other reporting roles at the Post before taking over the Delhi bureau. His departure signals the paper’s pullback from dedicated on-ground coverage in India at a time when global interest in the country’s politics, economy and geopolitics has been rising.

Gerry Shih, who previously served as the Post’s New Delhi bureau chief before moving to head its Jerusalem bureau, also confirmed that he had been laid off along with several Middle East reporters.

Foreign, Sports And Culture Coverage Reduced

The restructuring is not limited to international desks. The Post has shut down its sports desk entirely and discontinued its books section. It has also closed its Ukraine bureau, which had been one of its largest foreign reporting hubs outside Washington DC over the past four years.

Siobhan O’Grady, the Ukraine Bureau Chief, also announced her layoff on X.

The newspaper had deployed multiple journalists to cover the Ukraine war extensively during this period.

These closures indicate a strategic shift away from resource-heavy international and specialty coverage areas.

Editorial Shift Underway

In a message to staff shared on X, Executive Editor Matt Murray explained the rationale behind the decision.

“As we shared in our live stream earlier, the company is taking actions today to place The Washington Post on a stronger footing and better position us in this rapidly changing era of new technologies and evolving user habits. These moves include substantial newsroom reductions impacting nearly all news departments,” Murray said.

“For the immediate future, we will concentrate on areas that demonstrate authority, distinctiveness, and impact and that resonate with readers: politics, national affairs, people, power and trends; national security in DC and abroad; forces shaping the future, including science, health, medicine, technology, climate, and business; journalism that empowers people to take action, from advice to wellness; revelatory investigations; and what’s capturing attention in culture, online, and in daily life.”

The Washington Post has been owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos since 2013, when he acquired the publication from the Graham family for about $250 million. Bezos also owns Amazon and space firm Blue Origin.

The scale of the layoffs and the closure of multiple foreign desks, including the one in New Delhi, mark a significant moment for international journalism and for Indian reporters working in global newsrooms.