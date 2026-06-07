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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Demand For 70% Pension At 65, 100% Of Last Salary After 90

8th Pay Commission: Demand For 70% Pension At 65, 100% Of Last Salary After 90

Pensioners have urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce an age-linked system that could raise pensions to 100% of last drawn salary.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 06:09 PM (IST)

The formation of the 8th Pay Commission has triggered fresh expectations among both serving central government employees and pensioners. While employee unions have sought revisions in salaries, dearness allowance and pension benefits, pensioners' organisations have also submitted proposals aimed at overhauling the pension structure. One of the key demands is the introduction of an age-linked pension system, under which retired employees would receive a higher percentage of their last drawn salary as they grow older. If accepted, the proposed changes could benefit nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 56 lakh pensioners, including retired defence and railway personnel.

Age-Based Pension Demand

Pensioners' organisations have urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce a graded pension structure linked to age. Under the proposal, the pension amount would rise progressively with advancing age.

Proposed Pension Structure:

  • 65 years: 70% of last drawn salary as pension
  • 70 years: 75% of last drawn salary
  • 75 years: 80% of last drawn salary
  • 80 years: 85% of last drawn salary
  • 85 years: 90% of last drawn salary
  • 90 years and above: 100% of last drawn salary

Supporters of the proposal argue that older pensioners face higher healthcare and living expenses and should therefore receive enhanced financial support.

Also Read: Domestic LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per Cylinder From Today, Rate In Delhi Hits Rs 942

Other Key Demands

Apart from the age-linked pension proposal, employee and pensioner groups have submitted several other recommendations to the Pay Commission.

Major Demands Include:

  • Raising the minimum pension to 67% of the last drawn pay or making it equal to the average salary received during the final 10 months of service.
  • Revising the fitment factor used for pension calculations.
  • Reviewing the Dearness Relief (DR) structure and integrating it more effectively with pension benefits.
    Expanding the scope of family pension benefits.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to examine these proposals before making its recommendations to the government. While there is no certainty that all demands will be accepted, the suggestions have generated considerable interest among employees and pensioners alike.

If the Commission recommends significant changes and the government approves them, the revised pension and salary framework could impact millions of serving and retired central government employees across the country.

Also Read: Cooking Oils to Be Sold Only in 9 Standard Sizes; New Rules Announced

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Input By : Pratiksha Ranawat

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
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