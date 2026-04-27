Planning A US Green Card? Don’t Miss The EB-5 Deadline On September 30, 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom September 30, 2026, is a critical deadline for EB-5 visa applicants.

Filing before this date locks in current investment rules and requirements.

Investment thresholds are expected to rise due to inflation adjustments.

For foreign nationals exploring the EB-5 investor visa route to secure a US green card, an important deadline is fast approaching. Immigration experts are urging prospective applicants to act early, as September 30, 2026, is increasingly being viewed as a critical cutoff date that could shape eligibility under current rules.

What Makes September 30, 2026 So Important?

While the EB-5 Regional Center Programme is officially authorised until September 30, 2027, immigration practitioners are treating September 30, 2026 as a key “grandfathering” deadline, reported The Financial Express.

In simpler terms, filing before this date could allow applicants to lock in current rules, even if the programme undergoes changes later.

Why Experts Are Urging Early Action

Legal experts stress that the EB-5 process should not be viewed as open-ended. This makes timing as important as eligibility, especially for families planning long-term migration strategies.

Investment Thresholds Set to Rise

One of the biggest factors driving urgency is the expected increase in minimum investment requirements.

At present, the EB-5 programme requires a minimum investment of $1,050,000, or $800,000 for projects located in targeted employment areas or infrastructure initiatives. However, under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA), these thresholds will be adjusted for inflation starting January 2027, with further revisions every five years.

Applicants who file after the grandfathering window may therefore face higher financial requirements.

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A Programme Backed by Policy Evolution

The EB-5 visa programme was originally established by the US Congress in 1990 to boost economic growth through foreign investment and job creation. Two years later, the Regional Center Programme was introduced to channel investments into large-scale projects linked to regional economic development.

More recently, the programme underwent significant changes with the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, signed into law on March 15, 2022. The law introduced new compliance measures and extended authorisation of the Regional Center Programme through September 30, 2027.

What This Means for Indian Applicants

For Indian investors in particular, the 2026 deadline is seen as a dividing line between current and future rules.

This deadline is specific to the EB-5 route and does not apply to other employment-based visa categories such as EB-1, EB-2 or EB-3.

How the EB-5 Visa Works

The EB-5 investor visa programme allows foreign nationals to obtain lawful permanent residency in the United States by investing in US-based businesses that generate employment for American workers.

This pathway has gained popularity among global investors seeking long-term residency options, particularly for families prioritising education, business expansion and global mobility.