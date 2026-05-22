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HomeBusinessDalal Streets Close Higher, Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800

Dalal Streets Close Higher, Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800

Investor focus remained firmly on geopolitical developments in West Asia as negotiations between the United States and Iran continued to influence global market sentiment.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock markets opened higher, with Sensex and Nifty gaining.
  • US-Iran talks and Strait of Hormuz disruptions influence markets.
  • Asian markets advanced despite geopolitical tensions and US markets closed higher.

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed gains on Friday as the Sensex rose 231 points to close 75,415 and the Nifty increased 51 points to end at 23,719 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started the session near 75,300, climbing more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 23,700, inching up 32 points, as of 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Talks Remain Key Market Trigger

Investor focus remained firmly on geopolitical developments in West Asia as negotiations between the United States and Iran continued to influence global market sentiment.

According to reports, Iran intends to retain its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, a position that could complicate ongoing talks with Washington. The United States has been seeking stricter restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear programme as part of wider efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” in the negotiations, though major disagreements remain unresolved, particularly over Iran’s uranium reserves and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Keeps Markets On Edge

The near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, continued to remain a major concern for investors.

The prolonged disruption has kept energy markets volatile and intensified fears of sustained inflationary pressures across the global economy.

Analysts said supply concerns linked to the region are forcing markets to reassess expectations surrounding global interest rates and monetary policy trajectories.

Asian Markets Advance Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher in early trade, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.83 per cent after inflation data came in softer than expected. South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also posted gains.

Broader Asian equities remained supported by hopes of progress in diplomatic negotiations, although investors continued to remain cautious amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Wall Street Ends Positive; Dollar Holds Firm

US markets closed modestly higher overnight, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all ending in positive territory.

Meanwhile, the US dollar hovered near a six-week high, supported by rising Treasury yields and increased safe-haven demand.

Analysts noted that elevated oil prices and geopolitical tensions are increasingly shaping expectations around global interest rates, with markets now pricing in the possibility of tighter monetary policy for a longer period.

Crude Oil Prices Climb Again

Brent crude futures moved higher in early Asian trade following sharp fluctuations in the previous session.

The May futures contract traded around $104.86 per barrel, up more than 2 per cent, as concerns resurfaced over the pace and outcome of US-Iran negotiations.

Despite recent volatility, oil prices remained significantly above pre-conflict levels, keeping inflation concerns elevated across global markets.

Gold And Silver Edge Lower

Precious metals traded slightly weaker, with gold and silver futures slipping in early trade.

The decline came amid strength in the US dollar and rising bond yields, factors that reduced demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

 
 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?

The Sensex rose 231 points to close at 75,415, and the Nifty increased 51 points to end at 23,719.

What is influencing global market sentiment?

Investor focus is on geopolitical developments in West Asia, particularly the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Why are crude oil prices climbing?

Concerns over the pace and outcome of US-Iran negotiations have resurfaced, leading to higher crude oil prices.

How did Asian markets perform?

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, despite geopolitical uncertainty.

What is happening with gold and silver prices?

Gold and silver futures are trading slightly weaker due to strength in the US dollar and rising bond yields.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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