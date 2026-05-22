Dalal Streets Close Higher, Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800

US-Iran Talks Remain Key Market Trigger

Investor focus remained firmly on geopolitical developments in West Asia as negotiations between the United States and Iran continued to influence global market sentiment.

According to reports, Iran intends to retain its enriched uranium stockpile within the country, a position that could complicate ongoing talks with Washington. The United States has been seeking stricter restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear programme as part of wider efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” in the negotiations, though major disagreements remain unresolved, particularly over Iran’s uranium reserves and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Keeps Markets On Edge

The near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, continued to remain a major concern for investors.

The prolonged disruption has kept energy markets volatile and intensified fears of sustained inflationary pressures across the global economy.

Analysts said supply concerns linked to the region are forcing markets to reassess expectations surrounding global interest rates and monetary policy trajectories.

Asian Markets Advance Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher in early trade, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.83 per cent after inflation data came in softer than expected. South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also posted gains.

Broader Asian equities remained supported by hopes of progress in diplomatic negotiations, although investors continued to remain cautious amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Wall Street Ends Positive; Dollar Holds Firm

US markets closed modestly higher overnight, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all ending in positive territory.

Meanwhile, the US dollar hovered near a six-week high, supported by rising Treasury yields and increased safe-haven demand.

Analysts noted that elevated oil prices and geopolitical tensions are increasingly shaping expectations around global interest rates, with markets now pricing in the possibility of tighter monetary policy for a longer period.

Crude Oil Prices Climb Again

Brent crude futures moved higher in early Asian trade following sharp fluctuations in the previous session.

The May futures contract traded around $104.86 per barrel, up more than 2 per cent, as concerns resurfaced over the pace and outcome of US-Iran negotiations.

Despite recent volatility, oil prices remained significantly above pre-conflict levels, keeping inflation concerns elevated across global markets.

Gold And Silver Edge Lower

Precious metals traded slightly weaker, with gold and silver futures slipping in early trade.

The decline came amid strength in the US dollar and rising bond yields, factors that reduced demand for traditional safe-haven assets.