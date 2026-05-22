The Sensex rose 231 points to close at 75,415, and the Nifty increased 51 points to end at 23,719.
Dalal Streets Close Higher, Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 23,800
Investor focus remained firmly on geopolitical developments in West Asia as negotiations between the United States and Iran continued to influence global market sentiment.
- Indian stock markets opened higher, with Sensex and Nifty gaining.
- US-Iran talks and Strait of Hormuz disruptions influence markets.
- Asian markets advanced despite geopolitical tensions and US markets closed higher.
The Indian benchmark indices witnessed gains on Friday as the Sensex rose 231 points to close 75,415 and the Nifty increased 51 points to end at 23,719 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started the session near 75,300, climbing more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 23,700, inching up 32 points, as of 9:15 AM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?
What is influencing global market sentiment?
Investor focus is on geopolitical developments in West Asia, particularly the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.
Why are crude oil prices climbing?
Concerns over the pace and outcome of US-Iran negotiations have resurfaced, leading to higher crude oil prices.
How did Asian markets perform?
Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, despite geopolitical uncertainty.
What is happening with gold and silver prices?
Gold and silver futures are trading slightly weaker due to strength in the US dollar and rising bond yields.