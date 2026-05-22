Seventeen Firms Doubled Revenue In Q4 FY26: The Story Behind The Numbers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seventeen companies with over Rs 10,000 crore market cap doubled Q4 FY26 revenue.

Growth drivers varied, including real estate cycles, renewable energy demand, and commodity prices.

Profit growth revealed quality of expansion, distinguishing real scaling from accounting events.

Every results season produces a list of companies with dramatic growth numbers. The honest job of analysis is not to celebrate the list but to read it to understand why each company doubled its revenue, whether that growth is structural or transient and what the profit picture says about the quality of the expansion.

The filter here is specific: companies with market capitalisation above Rs 10,000 crore that reported Q4 FY26 sales more than double their Q4 FY25 sales. Seventeen companies cleared that bar.

They span eight sectors and the diversity of the list is itself the most important thing about it there is no single theme. Each company's doubling has a different explanation.

The Data

All figures in Rs crore unless stated. Sales growth and profit growth are year-on-year in per cent for Q4 FY26 versus Q4 FY25.

Company Industry Sales Q4FY26 Sales Q4FY25 PAT Q4FY26 PAT Q4FY25 Sales Growth (%) Profit Growth (%) Eternal Retailing Retailing 17292 5833 174 39 196.45 346.15 Jio Financial Finance 1018.51 493.24 272.22 316.11 106.49 -13.88 Lloyds Metals Minerals & Mining 4912.94 1193.3 1065.59 202.47 311.71 426.3 Waaree Energies Electrical Equipment 8480.25 4003.93 1061.1 621.85 111.8 70.64 Multi Commodity Exchange Capital Markets 888.94 291.33 529.77 135.46 205.13 291.09 Prestige Estates Realty 4073.8 1528.4 250.1 25 166.54 900.4 Motilal Oswal Financial Capital Markets 2676.2 1190.26 -221.28 -64.77 124.84 -241.64 Tata Investment Corporation Finance 39.98 16.43 63.83 37.72 143.34 69.22 SJVN Power 1496.47 504.4 -117.98 -127.6 196.68 7.54 HFCL Telecom - Services 1824.12 800.72 178.5 -81.43 127.81 319.21 Neuland Laboratories Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 776.25 328.36 212.67 27.81 136.4 664.72 IndiGrid Trust Power 2239.57 874.31 182.26 113.88 156.15 60.05 Cupid Personal Products 132.04 61.11 36.26 11.55 116.07 213.94 Thangamayil Jewellery Consumer Durables 2839.17 1380.73 142.66 31.4 105.63 354.33 SignatureGlobal Realty 1107.27 520.43 98.61 61.1 112.76 61.39 Viyash Scientific Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 919.96 401.7 52.11 9.38 129.02 455.37 Lloyds Engineering Industrial Manufacturing 495.02 231.96 46.83 18.25 113.41 156.6

Reading the List: What Kind of Doubling Is This

The most important analytical split in this table is between companies where revenue doubled because the underlying business genuinely scaled, and companies where the doubling reflects base effects, accounting recognition patterns or commodity price movements.

Eternal with Rs 17,292 crore in Q4 FY26 revenue against Rs 5,833 crore a year earlier — a 196 per cent increase. The primary reason is the consolidation of Blinkit's financials following the restructuring of the Zomato entity into the Eternal brand alongside rapid order volume growth in quick commerce. This is partially a consolidation driven change in the revenue base rather than purely organic growth but the underlying volume trajectory in quick commerce is genuinely strong. PAT of Rs 174 crore against Rs 39 crore a year ago reflects early-stage profitability in a business that was loss-making for most of its existence.

Lloyds Metals and Energy is arguably the most striking operational story on this list. Revenue grew 312 per cent to Rs 4,913 crore and PAT grew 426 per cent to Rs 1,066 crore. This is a sponge iron and iron ore pellet manufacturer that has been scaling production aggressively from its Surjagarh iron ore mine in Maharashtra. The growth here is genuinely operational — higher ore production, expanded pellet capacity and steel downstream integration driving both revenue and margin simultaneously. A PAT margin of approximately 21.7 per cent on the quarter reflects how significant the vertical integration advantage is. This is not a base effect story it is a business that has crossed a production inflection point.

Waaree Energies doubled revenue to Rs 8,480 crore with 112 per cent growth. India's largest Solar module manufacturer benefited from a surge in both domestic installations and US export demand as American solar developers rushed to build inventory ahead of tariff changes. PAT grew 71 per cent to Rs 1,061 crore. The important context is that a meaningful portion of the export acceleration may not sustain at the same pace if US tariff conditions change management commentary on the sustainability of the US Order Book is the key variable to watch in subsequent quarters.

Multi Commodity Exchange grew revenue 205 per cent to Rs 889 crore with PAT growing 291 per cent to Rs 530 crore. This is the cleanest story on the list — MCX is a regulated exchange whose revenue is primarily transaction fee based and scales with commodity trading volumes. Higher commodity price volatility and increased participation drive volumes, which flow directly to the bottom line with high operating leverage. A PAT of Rs 530 crore on Rs 889 crore in revenue — a margin of approximately 59.6 per cent reflects the capital light, high margin nature of exchange businesses. The doubling here is driven by a genuine trading volume expansion.

Prestige Estates reported 167 per cent revenue growth with a 900 per cent PAT increase to Rs 250 crore from Rs 25 crore. Real Estate revenue recognition in India differs materially from most industries. Property sales are recorded as bookings when units are sold, but accounting revenue is recognised progressively as projects near completion and possession milestones are achieved. This means Prestige’s sharp Q4 FY26 revenue growth likely reflects a cluster of projects reaching advanced completion and handover stages rather than a sudden surge in fresh sales during the quarter. The 900 per cent PAT jump similarly reflects operating leverage on a large completion quarter. This does not represent a sudden quadrupling of the company's real selling activity it reflects the accounting timing of project delivery.

The Loss and Turnaround Cases

Three companies on this list require specific attention because their profit picture contradicts the revenue growth headline.

Motilal Oswal Financial reported Rs 2,676 crore in revenue 125 per cent growth but a PAT loss of Rs 221 crore versus a smaller loss of Rs 65 crore in Q4 FY25. In capital markets businesses, quarterly profitability can be meaningfully influenced by mark-to-market movements on treasury and proprietary investment portfolios, which may distort earnings relative to operating performance. The strong revenue growth suggests momentum in core businesses such as broking, wealth and asset management, while the reported loss likely reflects investment valuation impacts rather than a broad deterioration in underlying operations.

SJVN reported 197 per cent revenue growth to Rs 1,496 crore but a PAT loss of Rs 118 crore versus a larger loss of Rs 128 crore the previous year. The revenue surge reflects newly commissioned hydropower and solar capacity beginning to generate income. The loss persists because of high depreciation and finance costs on new projects during the early commissioning phase. This is a company in the capital expenditure absorption phase where earnings typically lag revenue by several years. The direction loss improving from Rs 128 crore to Rs 118 crore is the signal rather than the absolute number.

HFCL is the clearest turnaround on the list revenue grew 128 per cent to Rs 1,824 crore and PAT of Rs 179 crore compares to a loss of Rs 81 crore a year ago. This is a telecom equipment and fibre cable manufacturer that has been executing on a large order book from BharatNet and private telecom operators. The turnaround from loss to profit on significantly higher revenue suggests the operating leverage is working as the revenue base scales.

The Smaller Names Worth Noting

Neuland Laboratories grew revenue 136 per cent to Rs 776 crore with PAT growing 665 per cent to Rs 213 crore a PAT margin of approximately 27.4 per cent on the quarter. Neuland is a pharmaceutical API manufacturer that has been winning complex molecule contracts and scaling its custom synthesis business. This is genuine margin expansion from product mix improvement, not a base effect.

Viyash Scientific similarly reported 129 per cent revenue growth with 455 per cent PAT growth. Both pharma names on this list share a characteristic — revenue growth from volume and mix combined with operational leverage producing disproportionate PAT growth as fixed costs get absorbed over a larger base.

Thangamayil Jewellery's 106 per cent revenue growth to Rs 2,839 crore largely reflects gold price appreciation alongside store expansion. When gold prices rise, jewellery revenue in rupee terms inflates mechanically the physical unit volume growth and the price growth are difficult to separate without per-gram volume data.

What This List Is Actually Showing

Seventeen companies doubling revenue in a single quarter is not a coincidence. It reflects several simultaneous trends: the residential real estate completion cycle delivering revenue to developers, the renewable energy installation surge driven by policy and export demand, commodity upcycles in iron ore and metals, exchange business volume expansion from market volatility and the early revenue recognition from new infrastructure assets commissioned in the year.

The profit column is what separates the genuine compounders from the cycle beneficiaries and the accounting recognition events. Companies like Lloyds Metals, MCX, Neuland and HFCL where both revenue and profit grew strongly and PAT margins are expanding are demonstrating operating leverage that is building durable earnings power. Companies where revenue doubled on accounting recognition, commodity price inflation or investment portfolio movements require a more careful read before the growth rate alone drives a conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.