Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUP Govt, Patanjali Join Hands To Transform Cow Shelters Into Rural Industry Hubs

UP Govt, Patanjali Join Hands To Transform Cow Shelters Into Rural Industry Hubs

The plan goes beyond the conventional concept of gaushalas as mere shelters. These centres will produce panchgavya products, generate biogas and operate as community enterprises.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Uttar Pradesh Gau Sewa Aayog has partnered with Patanjali Yogpeeth to promote cow protection, panchgavya products, organic farming and biogas generation. Under the collaboration, two to ten cow shelters in each of the state’s 75 districts will be developed into model centres. These hubs are expected not only to protect cattle but also to emerge as engines of economic progress for villages.

A government spokesperson explained, “The partnership was initiated after discussions in Haridwar between Gau Sewa Aayog chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balkrishna.” The spokesperson further added, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly believes that the cow is the foundation of rural progress. To advance this vision, Patanjali Yogpeeth has promised to provide full technical support to the state’s initiative.”

From shelters to rural industries

The plan goes beyond the conventional concept of gaushalas as mere shelters. These centres will produce panchgavya products, generate biogas and operate as community enterprises. The model gaushalas will have structured facilities such as open sheds, enclosures and safety systems, ensuring that cattle can move freely.

Crucially, this shift will also create livelihood opportunities in rural regions. Villagers will take part in cow urine collection and product sales. A 50 percent commission model is being introduced to encourage active participation and ensure financial benefits reach the grassroots level.

Technology and training to drive change

To ensure efficiency and quality, Patanjali Yogpeeth will provide technical assistance in training, formulation, certification and quality control. Advanced technologies such as geo-fencing, cattle tagging, photo mapping and fodder tracking will be implemented across the centres.

The programme also includes the supply of eco-friendly resources like neem, cow urine and vermicompost to farmers. This is expected to reduce farming costs, improve soil fertility and support sustainable agriculture.

A step towards a sustainable rural economy

Officials highlight that this initiative not only safeguards cows but also strengthens rural economies by blending tradition with technology. With Patanjali’s backing, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to position cow shelters as self-sustaining rural industry hubs that will contribute to both environmental stability and local prosperity.

Also read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Business
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget