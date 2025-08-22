UP Govt, Patanjali Join Hands To Transform Cow Shelters Into Rural Industry Hubs

The Uttar Pradesh Gau Sewa Aayog has partnered with Patanjali Yogpeeth to promote cow protection, panchgavya products, organic farming and biogas generation. Under the collaboration, two to ten cow shelters in each of the state’s 75 districts will be developed into model centres. These hubs are expected not only to protect cattle but also to emerge as engines of economic progress for villages.

A government spokesperson explained, “The partnership was initiated after discussions in Haridwar between Gau Sewa Aayog chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balkrishna.” The spokesperson further added, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly believes that the cow is the foundation of rural progress. To advance this vision, Patanjali Yogpeeth has promised to provide full technical support to the state’s initiative.”

From shelters to rural industries

The plan goes beyond the conventional concept of gaushalas as mere shelters. These centres will produce panchgavya products, generate biogas and operate as community enterprises. The model gaushalas will have structured facilities such as open sheds, enclosures and safety systems, ensuring that cattle can move freely.

Crucially, this shift will also create livelihood opportunities in rural regions. Villagers will take part in cow urine collection and product sales. A 50 percent commission model is being introduced to encourage active participation and ensure financial benefits reach the grassroots level.

Technology and training to drive change

To ensure efficiency and quality, Patanjali Yogpeeth will provide technical assistance in training, formulation, certification and quality control. Advanced technologies such as geo-fencing, cattle tagging, photo mapping and fodder tracking will be implemented across the centres.

The programme also includes the supply of eco-friendly resources like neem, cow urine and vermicompost to farmers. This is expected to reduce farming costs, improve soil fertility and support sustainable agriculture.

A step towards a sustainable rural economy

Officials highlight that this initiative not only safeguards cows but also strengthens rural economies by blending tradition with technology. With Patanjali’s backing, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to position cow shelters as self-sustaining rural industry hubs that will contribute to both environmental stability and local prosperity.