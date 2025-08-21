From Organic Farming To Solar Energy: How Patanjali Is Contributing To Environmental Protection

Patanjali Ayurveda claims that the company is actively engaged in environmental protection through organic farming, solar energy, and waste management. The company is involved in developing bio-fertilisers, promoting solar energy, and creating compost from waste.

Patanjali Ayurveda says that through its eco-friendly initiatives, it is making a significant contribution to protecting the environment. Patanjali claims that under the leadership of Swami Ramdev, the company has not only promoted Ayurvedic products but has also taken innovative steps in areas such as sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and waste management. The aim of these initiatives is to create a positive impact on the environment and ensure a healthy future for generations to come.

Promotion of Organic Farming

Patanjali said, "The company has taken several steps to promote organic farming. Through the Patanjali Organic Research Institute (PORI), the company has developed bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides, which reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers. These products improve soil fertility and enhance crop quality. PORI has trained 8,413 farmers across 8 states, helping them adopt organic farming. This has reduced soil, water, and air pollution, while also promoting biodiversity."

Patanjali is also active in the field of solar energy. Patanjali claims, "The company has made products like solar panels, inverters, and batteries more affordable, thereby promoting clean energy in rural areas. Swami Ramdev’s vision is that ‘Patanjali Energy Centers’ should be established in every village and city, which will help reduce carbon emissions. This initiative not only benefits the environment but also provides affordable electricity to rural communities."

Innovation in Waste Management

Patanjali said, "Patanjali University has launched a unique initiative for waste management, where dry waste is converted into compost and sacred materials for yajnas are prepared from cow dung. This is a unique blend of ancient knowledge and modern technology, which helps in reducing waste and creating sustainable materials. This initiative not only keeps the environment clean but also promotes cultural values."

Patanjali said, "The company has also prioritised initiatives like water conservation and tree plantation. The company has adopted water-saving techniques and conducted large-scale plantation drives. These steps are important for maintaining ecological balance and tackling climate change."