Patanjali Secures Rare AEO Tier-2 Certification: Know More About It

Patanjali Foods has received the rare AEO Tier-2 certificate, a mark of integrity and supply chain security. Baba Ramdev called it a proud moment for India and a step towards nation-building.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Patanjali Foods has been awarded the AEO Tier-2 certificate, which is considered a mark of integrity and supply chain security. Only a few Indian companies have received this recognition. Baba Ramdev described it as an honour that contributes to nation-building.

During the celebrations of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Patanjali Foods Limited, which has become a symbol of trust in Indian households, has added another golden chapter to the history of Swadeshi. Patanjali claimed that the World Customs Organization (WCO) along with the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Indian Customs, has granted Patanjali the AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) Tier-2 certificate.

Patanjali stated, “This certificate is a symbol of the highest standards of honesty, transparency, and supply chain security in global trade. Only a select few of India’s top companies hold this status, and in the FMCG sector, only a handful of companies have received this prestigious certification. Now, Patanjali’s name has been added to this list in golden letters.”

The company further explained, “With the AEO Tier-2 certificate, the company will gain more than 28 types of international trade benefits, including Duty Deferred Payment, Bank Guarantee Waiver, Direct Port Delivery (DPD), 24x7 clearance facilities, among others.”

Why is this Certificate Special?

According to Patanjali, “This certificate is proof of any company’s quality, integrity, transparent working practices, and contribution to national interest. Patanjali has achieved this special recognition through its authenticity of quality, dedicated work, duty-bound approach, and Swadeshi spirit. This is not just a certificate, but an honor that strengthens India’s economic independence.”

What Did Baba Ramdev Say After Receiving the Certificate?

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said, “Today is not just a proud day for the Patanjali family, but also for every Indian. Patanjali is moving forward with new momentum every day in the fields of credibility, authenticity, competitiveness, and quality, and is setting new benchmarks of entrepreneurship in the business world, for all those who want to see India emerge as a global economic leader. This certificate strengthens our resolve for nation-building. This honor is recognition of our dedication, quality, and honesty. We pledge that on the path of ‘Swadeshi to Self-Respect,’ we will move forward at an even faster pace and take ‘Make in India’ to the global summit.”

What Did Acharya Balkrishna Say After Receiving the Certificate?

Acharya Balkrishna said, “This achievement is the result of the collective effort of the entire Patanjali family, employees, and consumers. The AEO Tier-2 certificate is proof that our work meets standards of transparency, quality, and international benchmarks. This will increase export activities and strengthen the country’s economy. This honor will not only support us within the boundaries of the nation but also help promote Indian culture, Ayurveda, and Swadeshi products in every corner of the world. We take a pledge that we will establish Patanjali among the world’s top FMCG brands and take India’s exports to new heights.”

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Business
