The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green with a gain of 296.71 points, which is a 0.39% increase.
Top 3 Stocks That Saw Heavy Demand From Buyers In Pre-Opening Session Today
Sensex opens higher by 297 points in pre-open trade; Mphasis, JP Power, Hexaware lead gains despite no major announcements, signalling momentum driven largely by market sentiment.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 296.71 points or 0.39 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.03 per cent, power zoomed by 0.25 per cent, and auto surged by 0.55 per cent. Meanwhile, Mphasis Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
Mphasis Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 5.12 per cent to trade at Rs 2,179.95 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 4.08 per cent to trade at Rs 14.55 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
Hexaware Technologies Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 3.69 per cent to trade at Rs 421.60 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.
Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.
Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening bell?
Which sectors saw gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals gained 0.03%, power zoomed by 0.25%, and auto surged by 0.55%.
What were the top gainers on the BSE in the pre-opening session?
Mphasis Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd emerged as the top gainers on the BSE.
Why did Mphasis Ltd's share price rally?
Mphasis Ltd's share price rallied 5.12% without significant recent announcements, suggesting market forces are driving the increase.