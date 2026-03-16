Insider Trading Alert: Promoters Buy Shares In NCC, HEG, IRB Infra - Check Full List

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Promoters, promoter group entities, and trusts reported fresh share purchases in several listed companies through open market transactions during the past week, according to disclosures made to the stock exchanges.

Buying Activity in NCC, HEG, and Others

The buying activity was recorded in stocks such as IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Jindal Stainless Limited, HEG Limited, NCC Limited, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, and Whirlpool of India Limited.

Despite the broader market weakness during the week, promoters and related entities in several companies continued to purchase shares through open market transactions. The details of these transactions, as disclosed to the stock exchanges, are presented in the table below.

Note - Transaction Holding refers to the total number of shares held by the promoter after the completion of the reported transaction, along with the corresponding percentage of ownership in the company.

Share Price Performance

Below are the latest share prices of these companies as of March 16, 2026, along with their 52-week high and low. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited was trading at Rs 463.45 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 2.39 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 683.00 and 52-week low of Rs 280.98. NCC Limited was trading at Rs 140.16 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 2.86 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 242.15 and 52-week low of Rs 135.00.

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited was trading at Rs 545.85 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 2.12 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 851.80 and 52-week low of Rs 535.20. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited was trading at Rs 40.64 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 2.21 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 54.28 and 52-week low of Rs 38.30.

Jindal Stainless Limited was trading at Rs 681.95 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 3.60 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 884.00 and 52-week low of Rs 496.60. HEG Limited was trading at Rs 480.40 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 3.15 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 672.00 and 52-week low of Rs 394.30. Whirlpool of India Limited was trading at Rs 821.40 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 1.94 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 1,473.80 and 52-week low of Rs 756.85.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited was trading at Rs 111.36 (As of 12:30 PM), down by 2.16 per cent, compared to its 52-week high of Rs 136.15 and 52-week low of Rs 71.50.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)