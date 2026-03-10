Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Cross Rs 1.62 Lakh Per 10 Gram (March 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Cross Rs 1.62 Lakh Per 10 Gram (March 10), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 10) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices in India moved higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in international bullion markets as the US dollar weakened, improving the appeal of precious metals.

The yellow metal continued to trade in positive territory during the session. In global markets, bullion prices remained broadly steady as investors continued to monitor geopolitical developments in the Middle East. The US dollar weakened by around 0.4 per cent, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies and boosting demand for bullion.

Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus. US President Donald Trump said he believes the US-Iran conflict could be resolved quickly, ahead of the earlier four-week timeframe he had indicated. However, developments in Iran suggested that hardline factions were rallying behind the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, signalling limited willingness to ease tensions, according to Reuters.

The conflict has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply. The disruption has pushed global crude oil prices higher, raising concerns over inflation and reducing the likelihood of an immediate interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Gold is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation, and lower interest rates tend to enhance its attractiveness as a non-yielding asset.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,253

22 Karat- 14,900

18 Karat- 12,194

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,418

22 Karat- 15,050

18 Karat- 12,890

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,238

22 Karat- 14,885

18 Karat- 12,179

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,238

22 Karat- 14,885

18 Karat- 12,179

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,238

22 Karat- 14,885

18 Karat- 12,179

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,238

22 Karat- 14,885

18 Karat- 12,179

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,238 14,885 12,179
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,173 14,825 12,131
Gold Rate in Indore 16,173 14,825 12,131
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,183 14,835 12,141
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,309 14,950 13,000
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,238 14,885 12,179
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,238 14,885 12,179
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,183 14,835 12,141
Gold Rate in Salem 16,309 14,950 13,000
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,238 14,885 12,179
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,238 14,885 12,179
Gold Rate in Patna 16,173 14,825 12,131

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase in India?

Gold prices moved higher in India due to gains in international bullion markets as the US dollar weakened. This made gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

What is the impact of geopolitical developments on gold prices?

Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, are being monitored by investors. Developments like the US-Iran conflict can influence gold prices.

How does the Strait of Hormuz disruption affect gold?

The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed global crude oil prices higher, raising inflation concerns. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, increasing its appeal.

Where can I find the latest gold prices in India?

Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflect the latest jump. The article provides a table with gold rates across major cities in India for March 10.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Photo Gallery

