Tech Mahindra Denies Social Media Claims of 30,000 Layoffs Amid AI Transition

Social media posts claiming that Tech Mahindra may lay off around 30,000 employees have sparked concern in recent days. The reports suggested that the company could significantly reduce its workforce as the technology sector increasingly adopts artificial intelligence (AI).

However, the IT services firm has now responded to the claims and dismissed them as incorrect.

Company Rejects Layoff Rumours

Tech Mahindra has clarified that there are no plans for a large-scale workforce reduction. Addressing the speculation, the company said claims circulating online are misleading.

In a regulatory filing submitted on Monday, the company stated that the widely shared reports about job cuts do not reflect its current plans.

The filing noted, “The company considers it necessary to voluntarily clarify to the stock exchange that no such proposal is under consideration, and it firmly denies any such market rumours.”

Workforce Remains Stable

According to the company’s latest disclosures, Tech Mahindra employs around 1.5 lakh people globally, and the overall workforce numbers have largely remained stable in recent quarters.

The management had earlier explained that the company is focusing on improving productivity in fixed-price projects. Instead of reducing staff, the strategy includes reassigning employees from completed or underutilised projects to new assignments.

Increased Focus on AI and Digital Transformation

The clarification comes at a time when Tech Mahindra is increasing its investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives. Recently, the company announced the launch of an ontology-driven agentic AI platform in collaboration with Microsoft.

The platform has been designed to help accelerate telecom and enterprise data modernisation, highlighting the company’s efforts to expand its capabilities in advanced technologies.

Tech Mahindra Shares

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra shares were trading at ₹1,325.50 on the NSE during the morning session on March 10, 2026, reflecting a decline of around 0.81 per cent compared to the previous closing price of ₹1,336.30.