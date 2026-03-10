Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTech Mahindra Denies Social Media Claims of 30,000 Layoffs Amid AI Transition

Tech Mahindra Denies Social Media Claims of 30,000 Layoffs Amid AI Transition

Tech Mahindra denies social media claims of 30,000 layoffs, says no proposal for job cuts is under consideration.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

Social media posts claiming that Tech Mahindra may lay off around 30,000 employees have sparked concern in recent days. The reports suggested that the company could significantly reduce its workforce as the technology sector increasingly adopts artificial intelligence (AI). 

However, the IT services firm has now responded to the claims and dismissed them as incorrect. 

Company Rejects Layoff Rumours 

Tech Mahindra has clarified that there are no plans for a large-scale workforce reduction. Addressing the speculation, the company said claims circulating online are misleading. 

In a regulatory filing submitted on Monday, the company stated that the widely shared reports about job cuts do not reflect its current plans. 

The filing noted, “The company considers it necessary to voluntarily clarify to the stock exchange that no such proposal is under consideration, and it firmly denies any such market rumours.” 

The company said it considered it necessary to clarify the matter to the stock exchange and firmly denied the rumours spreading in the market. 

Workforce Remains Stable 

According to the company’s latest disclosures, Tech Mahindra employs around 1.5 lakh people globally, and the overall workforce numbers have largely remained stable in recent quarters. 

The management had earlier explained that the company is focusing on improving productivity in fixed-price projects. Instead of reducing staff, the strategy includes reassigning employees from completed or underutilised projects to new assignments. 

Increased Focus on AI and Digital Transformation 

The clarification comes at a time when Tech Mahindra is increasing its investments in artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives. Recently, the company announced the launch of an ontology-driven agentic AI platform in collaboration with Microsoft. 

The platform has been designed to help accelerate telecom and enterprise data modernisation, highlighting the company’s efforts to expand its capabilities in advanced technologies. 

Tech Mahindra Shares 

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra shares were trading at ₹1,325.50 on the NSE during the morning session on March 10, 2026, reflecting a decline of around 0.81 per cent compared to the previous closing price of ₹1,336.30. 

Related Video

Breaking News: Gas supply concerns rise in India amid Middle East conflict; govt assures safety

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
India News Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra Layoffs Tech Mahindra Layoffs Rumour
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Tech Mahindra Denies Social Media Claims of 30,000 Layoffs Amid AI Transition
Tech Mahindra Denies Social Media Claims of 30,000 Layoffs Amid AI Transition
India
‘Love Not A Crime’: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar Faces Election-Time Storm After Wife’s Infidelity Claims
‘Love Not A Crime’: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar Faces Election-Time Storm After Wife’s Infidelity Claims
India
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
World
'Acid Rain' After US Bombings In Iran: Atmospheric Scientist Explains The Dangerous Black Rain
'Acid Rain' After US Bombings In Iran: Atmospheric Scientist Explains The Dangerous Black Rain
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Gas supply concerns rise in India amid Middle East conflict; govt assures safety
Breaking News: Pakistan faces severe oil crisis, govt cuts salaries and limits operations
Parliament Pulse: Uproar erupts in Lok Sabha as opposition protests amid farm scheme debate
Gulf War Flash: Iran strikes regional oil hubs after US-Israel raids spark wider conflict
Conflict Tracker: Iran expands strikes across Gulf as Karaj airstrikes and Baghdad drone scare
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget