India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessSugar Stock Limit Doubled To 30 Days: What Changes For Bulk Consumers

Sugar Stock Limit Doubled To 30 Days: What Changes For Bulk Consumers

However, the government has specified that any additional sugar stocked beyond the existing 15-day limit must be sourced only from imported sugar.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government increases bulk sugar stock limit, requires imports.
  • Retail sugar prices declined 10%; pass on further reductions.
  • Mill-level sugar prices dropped 25%, not fully reflected.

The Centre has increased the stockholding limit for bulk consumers of sugar from 15 days to 30 days, allowing companies that use sugar in large quantities to maintain stocks equivalent to up to a month’s consumption.

However, the government has specified that any additional sugar stocked beyond the existing 15-day limit must be sourced only from imported sugar.

Extra Stock Must Be Imported Sugar

Under the revised rule, the additional stock can only comprise sugar imported under the Advance Authorisation Scheme and the Tariff Rate Quota.

There is no change in the stockholding limit for sugar purchased from the open market. Such sugar will continue to be subject to the existing 15-day stock limit.

The government has also asked traders and wholesalers to ensure that the benefit of lower ex-factory sugar prices is passed on to consumers.

ALSO READ: RBI Rate Hikes Likely In October, December? HSBC Retains 5.75% Repo Rate Call

Retail Sugar Prices Down 10%

The government said retail sugar prices have declined by around 10 per cent. Sugar was selling at around Rs 65 per kg in August, while the retail price has now fallen to approximately Rs 58.50 per kg.

However, sugar prices at the mill level have declined by around 25 per cent.

According to the government, the reduction in prices at the mill level has not yet been fully reflected in the prices paid by consumers. It has therefore asked traders and wholesalers to pass on the benefit of cheaper sugar to customers.

ALSO READ: Tata Sierra Legend Series Gets More Features, Prices Start At Rs 11.9 Lakh

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new stockholding limit for bulk sugar consumers?

The Centre increased the stockholding limit for bulk sugar consumers from 15 to 30 days. This allows them to maintain up to a month's worth of sugar stock.

Where must bulk consumers source the additional sugar stock from?

Additional sugar stock beyond the 15-day limit must be imported. It can only come from sugar imported under the Advance Authorisation Scheme and the Tariff Rate Quota.

Has the stockholding limit for sugar purchased from the open market changed?

No, the stockholding limit for sugar from the open market remains unchanged. It continues to be subject to the existing 15-day limit.

Have retail sugar prices changed recently?

Yes, retail sugar prices have declined by about 10%. They dropped from approximately Rs 65 per kg to Rs 58.50 per kg.

What has the government asked traders and wholesalers to do regarding sugar prices?

The government asked traders and wholesalers to pass on lower ex-factory sugar prices to consumers. Mill-level price reductions haven't fully reflected in retail prices.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sugar Sugar Price Sugar Stock Sugar Stock Limit Doubled 30 Days Bulk Consumers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tata Sierra Legend Series Gets More Features, Prices Start At Rs 11.9 Lakh
Tata Sierra Legend Series Gets More Features, Prices Start At Rs 11.9 Lakh
Business
RBI Rate Hikes Likely In October, December? HSBC Retains 5.75% Repo Rate Call
RBI Rate Hikes Likely In October, December? HSBC Retains 5.75% Repo Rate Call
Business
UPI MDR From October 15: Delhi Traders Say New Charge Could Push Customers Towards Cash
0.4% UPI Charge Above Rs 2,000: Why Delhi Traders Are Raising Concerns
Business
Stock Markets Close On A Muted Note, Sensex Falls To 74,294, Nifty Ends At 23,346
Stock Markets Close On A Muted Note, Sensex Falls To 74,294, Nifty Ends At 23,346
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget