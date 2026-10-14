IPO Rules: SEBI Allows 50% Change In Fresh Issue Size For Eligible Companies Till March 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SEBI extends IPO fresh issue revision deadline until March 2027.

Allows 50% fresh issue adjustment without submitting new documents.

This provides companies flexibility to adapt to market conditions.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs) to revise the size of their fresh share issues without submitting new draft documents to the regulator. The relaxation will now remain available until March 31, 2027, allowing eligible issuers to increase or reduce the fresh issue component by up to 50%.

The extension follows continued uncertainty and volatility in financial markets amid the West Asia conflict. SEBI had earlier allowed issuers to make such changes until September 30, 2026, reported Financial Express.

Which IPOs Will Be Eligible For The SEBI Relaxation?

In an email communication to the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), SEBI extended the facility to issuers whose IPOs open on or before March 31, 2027.

Under the provision, companies with regulatory approval to launch their public issues can modify the fresh issue portion by up to 50% without filing fresh draft offer documents. The move is intended to give issuers greater room to adjust fundraising plans as market conditions and business requirements change.

The decision followed representations from AIBI, which highlighted the difficulties companies and merchant bankers face when seeking to revise fresh issue sizes during the IPO process.

Also Read : Share Markets Wary Amid Rising Oil Prices: Sensex Tests 73,050, Nifty Down 50 Points

SEBI Sets Conditions For Revising Fresh Issue Size

The relaxation comes with specific requirements for book-running lead managers (BRLMs). They can submit revised offer documents reflecting the new fresh issue size only if the main objective of the IPO remains unchanged and all applicable regulatory requirements are met.

Merchant bankers must also carry out adequate due diligence and ensure that any revision to the issue size is properly justified.

In addition, they are required to issue a public addendum informing investors and other market participants about the change. This is intended to communicate the revised issue details to the market.

AIBI Says Extension Will Improve Fundraising Flexibility

In a press release, AIBI said the extension would help issuers respond more effectively to changing business needs and market conditions.

The association added that the relaxation could reduce procedural hurdles and improve operational efficiency in the capital-raising process.

By extending the facility, SEBI has given eligible IPO-bound companies more time to adjust the fresh issue component of their offerings without restarting the draft-document filing process, subject to the regulator's conditions.

Also Read : LTCG Tax, STT, And Equity Taxation: What Nirmala Sitharaman Said Ahead Of Budget Talks