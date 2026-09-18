Tata Sierra Legend Series Gets More Features, Prices Start At Rs 11.9 Lakh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sierra introduces five new Legend Series variants.

Advanced features like ventilated seats now reach lower trims.

Powertrains remain unchanged; prices start from Rs 11.9 lakh.

The Sierra gains a new Legend Series including the new Smart+ L, Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure + L and Adventure + L. Here for a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 there are more features spread out.

There are more topend features now being added for example the dual zone climate control, boss mode, thigh support extension and ventilated seats were mostly on the top end which now makes its way into the lower end trims. The base trim isn't base with many features including auto mirrors, steering controls and leatherette seats.





Pure L now adds a 10.25 inch touchscreen and a rear camera plus an 8 speaker audio system etc. The Adventure+ L has a 360 degree camera, FAD dampers, cooled globe box etc.

Sierra Legend Series: Powertrains And Pricing

Powertrains remain the same but the Pure+ L has the more powerful turbo petrol engine and is the most accessible way to get a turbo petrol. Prices start at Rs 11.9 lakh for the Smart+ L and end at Rs 18.19 lakh for the Adventure+ L.

This adds more value for the Sierra range and give an option to buy a more feature packed SUV for less price. The Legend Series now makes for a good buy if you want a Sierra with more features being added from the variants above.





While this adds confusion to the buyer in terms of the variants, the Sierra L we think makes more sense now over before expanding its value. Powertrains otherwise remain the same with diesel and turbo petrol plus the NA petol being available too.

This could provide an uptick to Sierra sales overall we feel.