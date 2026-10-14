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English NewsCitiesDelhi Makes Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Electricity Subsidy Benefits

Delhi Makes Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Electricity Subsidy Benefits

The number of electricity consumers in Delhi has increased by around 40 per cent over the past decade, crossing 7.3 million.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 10:21 AM (IST)

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for consumers seeking electricity subsidy benefits, citing a steady rise in the number of beneficiaries and the growing burden on the state exchequer.

According to official figures, the amount allocated for electricity subsidies by the Delhi government had reached Rs 4,037.63 crore by February 2026. For the current financial year 2026-27, the government has earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for the scheme.

The number of electricity consumers in Delhi has increased by around 40 per cent over the past decade, crossing 7.3 million.

Official data show that in the financial year 2024-25, around 5.23 million, or nearly 84 per cent, of Delhi’s approximately 7.3 million domestic electricity consumers availed themselves of the subsidy. The number rose to 5.5 million in 2025-26, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of all domestic consumers.

Under the Delhi government’s scheme, consumers receive free electricity for monthly consumption of up to 200 units. Those consuming between 201 and 400 units a month are eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at Rs 800 per month.

According to a recent notification issued by the Power Department, the Delhi government considers it necessary to establish the identity of beneficiaries before granting them subsidies. Beneficiaries will be required to furnish proof that they possess a valid Aadhaar number.

Under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has notified that people seeking benefits under the scheme must provide their Aadhaar number through a government web portal or another mode prescribed by the government.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Electricity Subsidy DELHI NEWS
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