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English NewsElectionWill Ajay Rai Quit Congress Ahead Of UP Polls? Leader Drops Big Hints Amid Speculation

Will Ajay Rai Quit Congress Ahead Of UP Polls? Leader Drops Big Hints Amid Speculation

The buzz gained momentum after a recent altercation in Lucknow involving Rai’s supporters and Mamata Chaudhary, followed by Rai’s strong reaction.

Written By : Nishant Chaturvedi |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

Speculation has intensified in political circles over whether Congress leader Ajay Rai could leave the party and join the BJP or another political outfit ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The buzz gained momentum after a recent altercation in Lucknow involving Rai’s supporters and Mamata Chaudhary, followed by Rai’s strong reaction. Amid the speculation, the former Uttar Pradesh Congress president has reportedly sent clear signals about his political future.

Following the dispute with Mamata Chaudhary, Rai has been in Varanasi for the past two days and has kept his distance from the media. However, developments surrounding the political chatter suggest that he is not planning to leave the Congress. According to information available, Rai intends to remain with the party and focus on strengthening it at the grassroots level.

Will Ajay Rai Leave Congress For Another Party?

After being relieved of the responsibility of state president, the controversy in Lucknow fuelled speculation about whether Rai would quit the Congress and join the BJP or another party.

However, Rai is reportedly not considering joining any other political outfit at present. He intends to remain in the Congress and work towards strengthening the party in Uttar Pradesh. He has also begun preparations to contest the Assembly elections from the Pindra constituency in Varanasi.

Ajay Rai Keeps Distance From Media

Following the commotion in Lucknow, Congress leader Ajay Rai has been staying at his residence in Varanasi. Despite repeated attempts by the media to speak to him, he has refrained from interacting with reporters.

His silence has further fuelled speculation about a possible switch to the BJP. However, Rai has continued to meet party workers amid the rumours.

During these interactions, he has reportedly made it clear that he has no plans to join the BJP. He has maintained that he will remain in the Congress and work to remove what he described as a dictatorial government from power.

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Assembly Polls UP Elections Ajay Rai CONGRESS
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