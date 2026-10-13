Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity benchmarks staged sharp recovery, Sensex surged 1,100 points.

HCL Technologies' strong results and financial stocks fueled market rebound.

Rupee gained, crude prices eased, and LTCG tax discussed.

Indian equity benchmarks staged a sharp recovery on Tuesday, October 13, with the Sensex and Nifty recording their strongest single-day gains in months. Strong quarterly results from HCL Technologies, gains in financial stocks and a recovery in the rupee supported the rebound, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on the debate around long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax also drew investor attention.

The BSE Sensex soared 1,100 points and closed trading above 73k, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the session above 22,700, jumping more than 350 points.

HCL Technologies Leads IT Stocks Higher

Information technology shares drove much of the rally after HCL Technologies reported its second-quarter results.

HCL Tech surged 8.28 per cent after its consolidated net profit rose 21.18 per cent to Rs 5,132 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27. The company attributed the performance to improved margins from its advanced artificial intelligence operations and lower tax expenses.

Other IT heavyweights also advanced, with Tata Consultancy Services rising 6.59 per cent, Tech Mahindra gaining 4.90 per cent and Infosys climbing 4.44 per cent.

HCL Tech's earnings helped improve confidence in the sector's profit outlook and lifted the benchmark indices

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Financial Stocks Add To Market Recovery

Banking and financial services shares provided further support, with HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv among the notable index movers. Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra also contributed to the gains.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal and Maruti were among the Sensex stocks that ended lower.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said stronger-than-expected technology earnings had boosted confidence in corporate profit growth. He also cited rupee stability and easing bond yields as supportive factors for financial stocks and large-cap equities.

Sitharaman's LTCG Tax Comments In Focus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the ongoing discussion around long-term capital gains tax and the securities transaction tax (STT) was healthy and that she was keen to hear the views being expressed.

Her comments attracted market attention during the session, as investors assessed the potential implications of the debate for equity market taxation.

Rupee Gains, Crude Oil Prices Ease

The Indian rupee appreciated around 41 paise to 95.37 against the US dollar, extending its winning streak to three sessions. It has gained more than 1.5 per cent over this period following Reserve Bank of India measures aimed at curbing speculative trading in the derivatives market.

Brent crude, meanwhile, fell 1.66 per cent to $104.60 per barrel. While the price remained elevated, the decline offered some relief amid concerns about imported inflation and India's oil bill.

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Global Markets Remain Mixed

Asian markets delivered a mixed performance. South Korea's Kospi plunged 5.46 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 also closed lower. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended higher.

European equities traded in positive territory, whereas US markets had finished mostly lower in the previous session.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers of Indian equities, offloading shares worth Rs 1,708.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Despite the outflows, domestic benchmarks recovered sharply on Tuesday, led by IT and financial stocks.