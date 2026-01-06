×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Remains Cautious, Sensex About 400 Points Down, Nifty Tests 26,200

Dalal Street Remains Cautious, Sensex About 400 Points Down, Nifty Tests 26,200

Both benchmarks opened lower today morning, pressure by selling in heavyweight stocks, even as fresh tariff-related warnings from the US added to investor caution.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dalal Street ended another session in the red, following the negative sentiment prevalent in the previous trading session. The BSE Sensex settled the day above 85,050, crashing close to 400 points while the NSE Nifty50 closed trading near 26,175, slipping 76 points.

Both benchmarks opened lower today morning, pressured by selling in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, even as fresh tariff-related warnings from the US added to investor caution. In early trade, the Sensex fell 431.95 points to 85,007.67, while the  Nifty slid 105.60 points to 26,144.70.

Services Sector Signals Moderation In Growth

Adding to the cautious undertone, India’s services sector closed 2025 on a strong but visibly moderating note, with softer growth in new business and output weighing on overall momentum, according to the latest HSBC India Services PMI survey.

While activity remained firmly in expansion territory, several key indicators eased to multi-month lows, signalling that the pace of growth may be cooling as the economy heads into the new year.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index slipped to 58.0 in December from 59.8 in November, marking the slowest rate of expansion in 11 months. Even so, the reading stayed well above the neutral 50 mark, underscoring that services activity continued to expand at a healthy pace despite signs of moderation.

Tariff Warnings And Global Developments Weigh On Sentiment

Market sentiment remained guarded amid renewed volatility driven by geopolitical developments and trade-related concerns. Fresh comments from the US administration warning of possible tariff hikes on India added to the cautious mood.

US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of Washington’s dissatisfaction with India’s purchases of Russian oil and warned that tariffs on Indian imports could be raised quickly. Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while travelling from Florida to Washington DC.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Dalal Street Share Markets Services PMI Nifty Share Market Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

States
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 Crore Names Removed; Final Roll On March 6
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 Crore Names Removed; Final Roll On March 6
Cities
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget