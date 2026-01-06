×

Gold Price Today: Check January 6 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Jan 6) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday across domestic and overseas futures markets, as investors gravitated towards safe-haven assets amid escalating political uncertainty in Venezuela and rising geopolitical frictions involving the US and several Latin American countries.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said investor sentiment has been impacted by heightened geopolitical risks in the region. He pointed to fresh threats by US President Donald Trump towards Colombia, Cuba and Mexico over drug shipments, which have added to market unease. In addition, reports of Swiss banks preparing to seize assets linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro have further tilted sentiment in favour of precious metals, he said.

Domestically, continued weakness in the rupee has provided additional support to gold and silver prices, Kalantri added.

Market participants are now awaiting key US employment data scheduled for later this week, which is expected to offer further clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s future policy stance and influence near-term movements in bullion prices.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 6

Gold Price In Delhi Today
 
The current gold price in Delhi stands at Rs 13,897 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,740 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Chennai Today

The current gold price in Chennai stands at Rs 13,997 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,830 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Also Read : Today Silver Price (Jan 6) Crosses Rs 2,50,000 Per Kg Again, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Gold Price In Bengaluru Today

The current gold price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 13,882 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Mumbai Today

The current gold price in Mumbai stands at Rs 13,882 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Pune Today

The current gold price in Pune stands at Rs 13,882 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Price In Kolkata Today

The current gold price in Kolkata stands at Rs 13,882 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,740 13,897
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,830 13,997
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Pune 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,730 13,887
Gold Rate in Indore 12,730 13,887
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,740 13,897
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,830 13,997
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,740 13,897
Gold Rate in Salem 12,830 13,997
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,725 13,882
Gold Rate in Patna 12,730 13,887

 

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
