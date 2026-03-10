IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns; Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia Takes Interim Charge

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has stepped down from his position with immediate effect. The development comes roughly three months after the carrier faced widespread flight disruptions that led to large-scale cancellations and drew regulatory attention. The airline confirmed the leadership change through an official statement, adding that Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily oversee the airline’s operations until a new chief executive is appointed. The company said the transition is expected to be short-term as the board begins the process of identifying a new leader.

Leadership Change

In a press statement, IndiGo said that Pieter Elbers would step down as Chief Executive Officer of InterGlobe Aviation Limited with immediate effect. The airline’s Board of Directors acknowledged his role and thanked him for his contributions to the organisation during his tenure.

The company stated that Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo’s Managing Director and co-founder, will assume interim charge of the airline’s affairs until a new chief executive is appointed. According to the airline, the leadership transition is intended to ensure continuity in management and operational oversight.

Board Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said Bhatia’s return to day-to-day management would help reinforce the airline’s organisational culture and operational standards. He added that the move is expected to strengthen IndiGo’s focus on service reliability, professionalism and customer care.

Disruptions & Operational Focus

The leadership change comes months after IndiGo faced significant operational challenges during December 2025, when a large number of flight cancellations disrupted travel across India. Hundreds of flights were cancelled during the period, affecting thousands of passengers and drawing scrutiny from regulators.

The disruptions led to widespread inconvenience for travellers and raised questions about operational preparedness during the busy travel season. The airline had faced criticism over the scale of cancellations and the difficulties experienced by passengers during that period.

Commenting on his interim role, Rahul Bhatia said he felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the airline and its stakeholders. He emphasised that IndiGo would continue to prioritise organisational culture, service excellence and the trust of customers, employees and shareholders.

Bhatia also underlined the airline’s broader objective of strengthening operational reliability while continuing to serve India’s growing aviation market. The company said it remains committed to maintaining a professionally managed airline with a focus on efficiency, customer service and global standards as it searches for a new chief executive.