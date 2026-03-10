Silver prices surged in India tracking global gains, driven by a weaker US dollar which increased the appeal of precious metals. Geopolitical tensions also played a role.
Silver Soars High (March 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Check the latest silver price on March 10, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.
Silver Prices Today March 10 2026: Silver prices in India surged on Tuesday, tracking gains in global bullion markets as a weaker US dollar improved the appeal of precious metals.
The sharp rise in domestic silver prices came in line with gains in international markets, where investors continued to track geopolitical tensions and movements in the US dollar.
Market participants also remained cautious amid developments in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said he expects the US-Iran conflict to conclude quickly, earlier than the four-week timeline previously suggested. However, Iran’s hardline factions have rallied behind the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, signalling little inclination to de-escalate tensions, according to Reuters.
The ongoing conflict has effectively disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that handles nearly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. The disruption has pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns about inflation and reducing expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Higher inflation expectations and geopolitical uncertainty often drive demand for precious metals, including silver.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 10
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|300
|300,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|290
|290,000
To check Gold price in India today, click here.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices surge in India on March 10, 2026?
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram.
How does the US-Iran conflict affect silver prices?
The conflict has disrupted oil shipments, raising inflation concerns and reducing expectations of interest rate cuts. This geopolitical uncertainty drives demand for precious metals like silver.
What is the silver price per kilogram in Chennai today?
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300,000 per kilogram.