Silver Soars High (March 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 10, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 10 2026: Silver prices in India surged on Tuesday, tracking gains in global bullion markets as a weaker US dollar improved the appeal of precious metals.

The sharp rise in domestic silver prices came in line with gains in international markets, where investors continued to track geopolitical tensions and movements in the US dollar.

Market participants also remained cautious amid developments in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said he expects the US-Iran conflict to conclude quickly, earlier than the four-week timeline previously suggested. However, Iran’s hardline factions have rallied behind the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, signalling little inclination to de-escalate tensions, according to Reuters.

The ongoing conflict has effectively disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that handles nearly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. The disruption has pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns about inflation and reducing expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Higher inflation expectations and geopolitical uncertainty often drive demand for precious metals, including silver.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Indore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 290 290,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices surge in India on March 10, 2026?

Silver prices surged in India tracking global gains, driven by a weaker US dollar which increased the appeal of precious metals. Geopolitical tensions also played a role.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi today?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram.

How does the US-Iran conflict affect silver prices?

The conflict has disrupted oil shipments, raising inflation concerns and reducing expectations of interest rate cuts. This geopolitical uncertainty drives demand for precious metals like silver.

What is the silver price per kilogram in Chennai today?

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300,000 per kilogram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
