Silver Soars High (March 10), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Today March 10 2026: Silver prices in India surged on Tuesday, tracking gains in global bullion markets as a weaker US dollar improved the appeal of precious metals.

The sharp rise in domestic silver prices came in line with gains in international markets, where investors continued to track geopolitical tensions and movements in the US dollar.

Market participants also remained cautious amid developments in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump said he expects the US-Iran conflict to conclude quickly, earlier than the four-week timeline previously suggested. However, Iran’s hardline factions have rallied behind the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, signalling little inclination to de-escalate tensions, according to Reuters.

The ongoing conflict has effectively disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that handles nearly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. The disruption has pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns about inflation and reducing expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Higher inflation expectations and geopolitical uncertainty often drive demand for precious metals, including silver.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

