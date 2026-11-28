Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani arrived in Vrindavan on Friday, November 27, to undertake the full parikrama of Govardhan Parvat, also known as Giriraj Dharan. His visit included prayers at the Shri Giriraj Ji Mukharvind Temple, where devotees and local residents gathered to welcome him.

Before beginning the religious journey, Anant offered prayers at the temple and sought blessings from Lord Giriraj. He was greeted by devotees along the route as he proceeded with the traditional circumambulation of the sacred hill, an important pilgrimage practice in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh.

Anant Ambani Pays Tribute to His Grandparents

Speaking about the significance of the visit, Anant said his grandparents had played an important role in bringing him to the holy site. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Braj and said he was undertaking the pilgrimage on behalf of his family.

"I am performing a full Parikrama of Giriraj Dharan. Being at the feet of Lord Giriraj Dharan brings immense joy. I am deeply grateful to the people of Braj. We are all here at the feet of Giriraj Dharan. It is because of my grandparents that I am here today. Their blessings, affection and guidance have brought me here. They were very pleased when I told them I was coming here to perform the full Parikrama, and I am offering my respects here on their behalf as well."

His remarks highlighted the family connection behind the pilgrimage, with Anant acknowledging the influence of his grandparents and their blessings in shaping his spiritual journey.

Krishna Leela Performances Mark the Pilgrimage Route

The parikrama route also featured cultural performances showcasing traditions associated with the Braj region. Local artists presented episodes from Krishna Leela, depicting various events from the life and pastimes of Lord Krishna.

Anant watched the performances during his visit, as the presentations brought elements of the region's religious and cultural heritage to the pilgrimage setting.

The Govardhan Parikrama is an established religious tradition followed by devotees who circumambulate Govardhan Hill as an expression of their devotion to Lord Krishna. The pilgrimage attracts visitors from different parts of the country.

Anant Prays for India's Well-being

Reflecting on his experience at the shrine, Anant spoke about the spiritual atmosphere and said he had prayed for the welfare of people across the country.

"What I have experienced here cannot be expressed in words. There is a unique atmosphere of devotion and spirituality. I pray to the Lord for the well-being of everyone, and especially for the great well-being of our nation, India."

His visit to the temple and participation in the full parikrama formed the central part of his religious programme in the region.

Temple Priest Recalls Ambani Family's Association with Giriraj Ji

Temple priest Ganesh also spoke about the Ambani family's association with the shrine and said the family had maintained a connection with Giriraj Ji over the years.

"Anant Ambani’s visit to Giriraj has brought great joy. His parents, as well as his grandparents, have a deep connection with Giriraj Ji. They have consistently made offerings and donations at all the temples. May his family be blessed with ever-growing renown and prosperity."

The priest's remarks reflected the family's longstanding association with the temple. Ambani's visit brought together his personal faith, family traditions and participation in one of the important pilgrimage practices of the Braj region.