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English NewsBusinessRBI Financial Stability Report: Why Oil Prices And Rupee Volatility Remain Concerns

RBI Financial Stability Report: Why Oil Prices And Rupee Volatility Remain Concerns

The report, however, cautioned that the Indian economy continues to face risks from exchange rate volatility, energy price shocks and inflationary pressures linked to the geopolitical situation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RBI report: India's financial system resilient, facing global risks.
  • West Asia conflict pressured rupee, bond yields; strong fundamentals aid.
  • Equities underperformed, but economy resilient; global shocks remain.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday, said India's financial system remains resilient despite mounting risks to global financial stability arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The report, however, cautioned that the Indian economy continues to face risks from exchange rate volatility, energy price shocks and inflationary pressures linked to the geopolitical situation.

Strong Fundamentals Provide Buffer Against External Shocks

According to the RBI, India's financial sector has remained resilient in a challenging global environment, supported by healthy capital ratios, comfortable liquidity buffers and non-performing asset (NPA) ratios at multi-decadal lows.

The report said India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals place it in a better position than many of its peers, providing greater resilience against external shocks.

At the same time, it noted that the country's dependence on imported oil and other key commodities leaves the economy vulnerable to energy price shocks and supply chain disruptions.

West Asia Conflict Impacts India Through Financial Channels

The RBI said the uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict has affected emerging market economies, including India, through financial channels.

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"The exchange rate came under sustained depreciation pressure due to weakening of capital inflows and higher hedging demand from importers and investors. Notwithstanding sustained fiscal consolidation, government bond yields, especially at the longer end, came under pressure mainly reflecting geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices," the report said.

Despite these headwinds, the RBI said India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy, supported by domestic demand, while inflation remains within the target range.

Report Highlights Pressure On Rupee And Bond Yields

The report flagged the depreciation of the Indian rupee, attributing it to weaker capital inflows and increased hedging demand from importers and investors.

It also noted that longer-term government bond yields came under pressure despite continued fiscal consolidation, largely due to geopolitical tensions and higher energy prices.

However, the RBI said that improving sentiment over developments in West Asia, along with measures taken by the central bank and the government, has helped ease pressure on both the exchange rate and bond yields.

Recovery Seen, But Risks Persist

The report noted that recent months witnessed underperformance in Indian equities, with several stocks touching fresh lows and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) undertaking significant sell-offs. It said the weakness was partly linked to concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence and India's exposure to supply-side disruptions.

Following the sharp correction in equity markets, however, the report said the Indian economy has demonstrated greater resilience, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

RBI Warns Against Future Global Market Shocks

While acknowledging that geopolitical tensions have eased following an interim peace deal between the US and Iran, the RBI cautioned that India's economy and financial system remain vulnerable to geopolitical developments and related shocks.

"A sharp correction in global equity markets, particularly if driven by a reassessment of corporate earnings growth and elevated valuations in AI related stocks, could spill over to domestic markets," the report added.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does the RBI assess India's financial stability amidst global challenges?

The RBI's report states India's financial system remains resilient despite global risks, supported by strong fundamentals. However, it faces risks from exchange rate volatility, energy price shocks, and inflation.

What factors contribute to India's financial resilience?

India's financial sector is resilient due to healthy capital ratios, comfortable liquidity buffers, and multi-decadal low NPA ratios. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals provide a buffer against external shocks.

How has the West Asia conflict impacted India's economy?

The conflict led to rupee depreciation due to weaker capital inflows and higher hedging demand. It also pressured government bond yields, reflecting geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices.

What future risks does the RBI warn against?

The RBI warns that India remains vulnerable to geopolitical developments and global market shocks. A sharp correction in global equity markets, especially AI-related stocks, could spill over to domestic markets.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reserve Bank Of India Oil Prices RBI Financial Stability Report Rupee Volatility
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