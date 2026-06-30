The RBI's report states India's financial system remains resilient despite global risks, supported by strong fundamentals. However, it faces risks from exchange rate volatility, energy price shocks, and inflation.
RBI Financial Stability Report: Why Oil Prices And Rupee Volatility Remain Concerns
The report, however, cautioned that the Indian economy continues to face risks from exchange rate volatility, energy price shocks and inflationary pressures linked to the geopolitical situation.
- RBI report: India's financial system resilient, facing global risks.
- West Asia conflict pressured rupee, bond yields; strong fundamentals aid.
- Equities underperformed, but economy resilient; global shocks remain.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How does the RBI assess India's financial stability amidst global challenges?
What factors contribute to India's financial resilience?
India's financial sector is resilient due to healthy capital ratios, comfortable liquidity buffers, and multi-decadal low NPA ratios. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals provide a buffer against external shocks.
How has the West Asia conflict impacted India's economy?
The conflict led to rupee depreciation due to weaker capital inflows and higher hedging demand. It also pressured government bond yields, reflecting geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices.
What future risks does the RBI warn against?
The RBI warns that India remains vulnerable to geopolitical developments and global market shocks. A sharp correction in global equity markets, especially AI-related stocks, could spill over to domestic markets.