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English NewsBusinessFrom Palaces To AI: Rajasthan’s Rs 43,000 Crore Digital Infrastructure Bet

From Palaces To AI: Rajasthan’s Rs 43,000 Crore Digital Infrastructure Bet

Rajasthan is stepping up its digital ambitions with data centre investment proposals worth over Rs 43,000 crore, as the state seeks to position itself as a major AI and technology hub.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan aims to become a major tech, digital infrastructure hub.
  • State secured ₹43,000 crore data centre investment proposals.
  • Policy support, talent pool, startups drive state's tech growth.

Rajasthan is looking to reposition itself as one of India’s emerging technology and digital infrastructure hubs, with the state government announcing that it has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 43,000 crore in the data centre sector.

According to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state is working to become the country's preferred destination for investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres, backed by policy support, digital infrastructure and a growing talent pool.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing industry leaders during a round-table discussion held after the 29th National Conference on e-Governance at the Rajasthan International Centre, reported The Financial Express.

Rajasthan Looks Beyond Tourism

Highlighting the state's changing economic profile, Sharma said Rajasthan is increasingly being recognised for its digital and technology ambitions rather than only its tourism and cultural heritage.

He said the government's focus is aligned with the vision of "Viksit Bharat–Viksit Rajasthan 2047" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with investments in digital infrastructure expected to play a key role.

According to Sharma, the expansion of e-governance has already improved transparency in public services, accelerated service delivery, reduced administrative costs, strengthened record management and enabled evidence-based policymaking.

Talent Pool Drives Digital Ambitions

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan's higher education ecosystem is emerging as one of its biggest competitive advantages.

The state currently has more than 100 universities and nearly 4,000 colleges, producing over 2.5 lakh graduates every year, providing a steady pipeline of skilled talent for technology-driven industries.

He said this workforce is expected to support the state's ambitions in AI, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Also Read : Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Come Down Now? Oil Minister Explains Why You May Have To Wait

Startup Ecosystem Gains Momentum

Sharma also highlighted the growth of Rajasthan's startup ecosystem through the state's iStart initiative.

According to him, the programme has supported more than 8,700 startups, attracted investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and generated over 48,000 direct jobs.

He described the startup ecosystem as an important pillar of Rajasthan's broader innovation strategy and said the government intends to deepen collaboration between startups, industry, academia and public institutions through a proposed AI Centre of Excellence.

Data Centre Investments Cross Rs 43,000 Crore

The Chief Minister said several companies have already committed or proposed investments in the state.

He noted that ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has established an AI-ready data centre in Jaipur, while HG Akaya, Nayo Bolt and Ztudium have also proposed investments in Rajasthan.

Combined, these proposals are valued at more than Rs 43,000 crore, reflecting growing industry interest in the state's digital infrastructure, Sharma said.

He added that investors would be supported through adequate land availability, reliable power supply, a single-window clearance mechanism and industry-friendly policies.

Policy Push for Emerging Technologies

The Rajasthan government is also working on policy frameworks for emerging sectors including artificial intelligence, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), data centres, drones and geospatial technologies.

According to Sharma, the state's abundant green energy resources, competitive operating costs and transparent governance framework make Rajasthan an attractive destination for long-term technology investments.

To encourage startup participation in government projects, the state has also removed key procurement barriers, including mandatory prior experience and minimum turnover requirements.

The Chief Minister invited entrepreneurs to view Rajasthan as a long-term partner for innovation, research, employment generation and future technologies.

The event was attended by Information Technology and Communication Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, IT and Communication Secretary Ravi Kumar Surpur, senior officials from the Industries and Commerce Department, along with representatives from leading technology companies.

ALSO READ: LPG, Petrol, Diesel Prices Changed From July 1: Check What's Cheaper, Costlier, And Unchanged

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rajasthan's new economic focus?

Rajasthan is repositioning itself as an emerging technology and digital infrastructure hub. It aims to be a preferred destination for investments in AI and data centres, backed by policy support and infrastructure.

How much investment has Rajasthan attracted in the data centre sector?

The state has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 43,000 crore in the data centre sector. This reflects significant industry interest in its digital infrastructure.

What factors are driving Rajasthan's digital and technology ambitions?

Rajasthan's digital ambitions are driven by policy support, robust digital infrastructure, a growing talent pool from its education system, and a thriving startup ecosystem.

What support does Rajasthan offer to investors in its digital sector?

Investors are supported with adequate land availability, reliable power supply, a single-window clearance mechanism, and industry-friendly policies. The state also focuses on abundant green energy resources.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tech AI Rajasthan Tourism Data Centres CM Bhajanlal Sharma #Rajasthan AI Push Rajasthan's Ai Push
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