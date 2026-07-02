From Cooking Gas To Petrol: Here's How July's Fuel Price Changes Affect Your Wallet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nayara Energy reduced petrol, diesel prices; export duties reset.

Fuel Prices In July: July has opened with another round of fuel price revisions, but this time the impact is far from straightforward.

Whether you fly frequently, run a restaurant, own a small business, drive to work every day or simply cook at home, the latest changes could affect you differently. Some fuels have become cheaper after months of volatility, others remain unchanged despite expectations of relief, while a few levies have quietly moved in the opposite direction.

The revisions come at a time when global energy markets are beginning to settle after months of uncertainty. International crude oil prices have moderated as geopolitical tensions in West Asia eased and commercial shipping resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, reducing fears of prolonged supply disruptions that had pushed fuel costs sharply higher earlier this year.

That has prompted oil marketing companies and the government to recalibrate prices across several fuel categories. However, the benefits have not been distributed evenly, meaning businesses, airlines and motorists are unlikely to experience the same outcome.

So, where is the biggest relief this month? Which consumers will continue paying the same prices? And why have some duties actually been increased despite softer crude oil prices?

Here's a breakdown of what has changed from July 1.

Airlines Receive the First Relief After Months of Cost Pressure

One of the biggest beneficiaries of July's fuel price revision is the aviation sector.

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) by Rs 5 per litre in the latest fortnightly revision, bringing the domestic ATF price down to Rs 110 per litre.

The reduction follows a gradual cooling in international crude oil and jet fuel prices after energy markets stabilised in recent weeks.

The cut is expected to provide some financial relief to domestic airlines, for whom aviation fuel remains one of the largest operating expenses, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of overall costs.

The aviation industry has spent much of the year navigating elevated fuel prices as geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher and increased pressure on operating margins.

While lower ATF prices improve the cost environment for airlines, passengers should not immediately expect cheaper tickets.

Airfares continue to depend on a range of factors beyond fuel costs, including passenger demand, aircraft availability, route-specific pricing, competition and seasonal travel trends.

The reduction is therefore expected to strengthen airline finances more than it directly lowers ticket prices.

Also Read : EPFO Services Down For A Week: Claims, E-Passbook, And UAN Access Still Hit

Restaurants, Hotels and Businesses Get the Biggest Breather

If one group stands out as the clear winner from July's revisions, it is commercial LPG users.

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.50, providing welcome relief to restaurants, hotels, dhabas, caterers and thousands of businesses that rely on commercial cooking gas every day.

The revision marks the first reduction in commercial LPG prices this year, reversing a series of monthly increases that had steadily pushed operating costs higher between January and June.

The pressure intensified after geopolitical tensions in West Asia drove up global energy prices, forcing repeated increases in commercial LPG rates.

Under the latest revision:

Delhi: Rs 2,930 (down by Rs 183.50)

Lucknow: Rs 3,052.50 (down by Rs 183.50)

Kolkata: Rs 3,081.50 (down by Rs 174)

Patna: Rs 3,227

For businesses already dealing with rising wage bills, transportation expenses and higher raw material costs, the reduction offers an opportunity to moderate operating expenditure, although whether these savings are eventually passed on to consumers remains uncertain.

Households Will Have to Wait Longer for Cooking Gas Relief

While businesses have received a sizeable reduction in commercial LPG prices, household consumers have been left waiting for similar relief.

Oil marketing companies have kept the price of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder unchanged in the latest monthly revision, meaning families will continue paying the existing rates despite the easing in global energy prices.

The unchanged prices mean there is neither an additional burden nor any immediate relief for millions of households that depend on LPG for daily cooking.

Across major cities, domestic LPG prices remain:

Delhi: Rs 942

Lucknow: Rs 979.50

Kolkata: Rs 968

Patna: Rs 1,031.50

For now, however, the monthly kitchen budget remains unchanged.

No Fresh Relief for Users of the 'Chhotu' Cylinder

Another group that has missed out on July's price revisions is consumers using the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, commonly known as the 'Chhotu' cylinder.

Unlike commercial LPG cylinders, whose prices have been reduced sharply this month, the compact cylinders continue to be sold at the higher rates introduced during the previous monthly revision in June.

In Delhi, the 5-kg cylinder continues to retail at Rs 821.50, following an Rs 11 increase implemented last month.

Although significantly smaller than the regular domestic LPG cylinder, the 5-kg variant plays an important role for a different category of consumers.

Its portability makes it a preferred option for tea stalls, roadside food vendors, temporary kitchens, construction sites, small eateries, travelling workers and consumers who require smaller quantities of cooking gas.

For many of these micro enterprises, fuel forms an important component of daily operating expenses. While the increase introduced in June may appear modest in absolute terms, the absence of any rollback means these businesses continue to bear higher input costs even as larger commercial establishments receive relief.

Also Read : Govt Breaks Silence On E20 Ethanol 'Experiment' Reports Following Supreme Court Hearing

A Petrol and Diesel Price Cut, But Not for Everyone

Motorists could also see lower fuel bills this month, but only if they refuel at selected outlets.

Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide network of more than 7,000 fuel stations.

The latest reduction effectively reverses the increase the company introduced earlier this year when global crude oil prices surged amid the conflict in West Asia.

With international oil prices now moderating, Nayara has rolled back those increases.

However, the revision applies only to the company's retail network.

State-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), have not announced any change in retail petrol and diesel prices.

Together, these three companies account for more than 90 per cent of India's fuel retail network, meaning the majority of motorists across the country will continue paying existing pump prices.

Retail rates also continue to vary across states because of differences in Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies.





Export Duties Also See a Reset

The July revision is not limited to retail fuel prices. The government has also recalibrated export duties on key petroleum products, reflecting the changing dynamics in global energy markets.

From July 1, the export duty on diesel has been reduced to Rs 8.5 per litre from Rs 14 per litre, while the levy on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports has been lowered to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 12.5 per litre.

Petrol, however, has moved in the opposite direction.

The export duty on petrol has been increased from Rs 1.5 per litre to Rs 4 per litre, a move aimed at ensuring adequate domestic fuel availability even as international markets continue to recover from months of supply disruptions.

The government has also widened the list of countries exempt from these export levies. Alongside Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, exports to Mauritius and the Maldives will now also be exempt from the duties.

Why Airfares and Household Bills May Not Change Overnight

Although several fuel products have become cheaper this month, consumers may not immediately notice the benefits in their day-to-day expenses.

Lower ATF prices are expected to improve airline cost structures, but ticket prices continue to be influenced by passenger demand, seasonal travel, aircraft availability and route-specific pricing.

Similarly, while restaurants, hotels and food businesses have received relief through cheaper commercial LPG, there is no guarantee that lower fuel costs will immediately translate into lower menu prices.

For households, the picture is even more straightforward.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged, meaning monthly cooking gas expenses will continue at existing levels. Likewise, motorists filling up at public sector fuel stations are unlikely to see any reduction in petrol or diesel bills unless state-run oil marketing companies announce fresh revisions in the coming weeks.

The July revisions are unlikely to be the final changes this month.

July Fuel Price Scorecard: Who Wins, Who Waits

July's revisions have created clear winners and those who will have to wait a little longer for relief.

Cheaper From July 1

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF): Down by Rs 5 per litre

19-kg commercial LPG cylinder: Down by up to Rs 183.50

Nayara Energy petrol: Down by Rs 5 per litre

Nayara Energy diesel: Down by Rs 3 per litre

Diesel export duty: Reduced from Rs 14 to Rs 8.5 per litre

ATF export duty: Reduced from Rs 12.5 to Rs 7.5 per litre

No Change

14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder

5-kg Free Trade LPG ('Chhotu') cylinder

Petrol and diesel prices at Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum outlets

Costlier

Petrol export duty: Increased from Rs 1.5 per litre to Rs 4 per litre