Price Volume Breakout Stocks To Watch On Monday: Top Picks In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices extended losses for fifth day amid global factors.

Nifty, Sensex recorded their worst weekly performance in months.

Nifty 50 settled at 23,767; Sensex closed at 76,059.

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak for the fifth consecutive trading session on Friday, July 24, as rising crude oil prices, weak corporate earnings and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment.

Although the market recovered from Intraday lows during the second half of the session, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower, marking their worst weekly performance in four months.

The Nifty 50 opened weak at 23,666.35 and slipped to an intraday low of 23,606.30 during the first half amid broad-based selling.

Buying interest emerged at lower levels, helping the benchmark recover to an intraday high of 23,823.60 before mild profit booking erased part of the gains.

The Nifty 50 eventually settled at 23,767.45, down 102.15 points or 0.43 per cent. The Sensex also declined 331.61 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.78.

For the week, the Nifty 50 lost around 2.3 per cent while the Sensex declined approximately 2.7 per cent, registering their weakest weekly performance in four months.

It also marked the second instance in calendar year 2026 when the Nifty 50 has fallen for five consecutive trading sessions. In contrast, the Bank Nifty gained 0.18 per cent, snapping its four-day losing streak, while India VIX rose 4.32 per cent to move above the 14 mark, indicating elevated market volatility.

Top 3 price-volume breakout stocks:

Jindal Worldwide Ltd Jindal Worldwide Ltd witnessed a strong price and volume breakout during the trading session. The stock touched a high of Rs 39.71 and is currently trading at Rs 38.39, compared with the previous close of Rs 34.04, marking a gain of 12.78 per cent. The stock recorded a traded volume of 7.41 crore shares, indicating higher participation during the move. It is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 41.72, while the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 115.07 per cent from its 52-week low.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,807.37 crore. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd recorded a price volume breakout with the stock touching its 52-week high of Rs 88.20 during the session. The stock is currently trading at Rs 87.71, compared with the previous close of Rs 82.09, reflecting a gain of 6.85 per cent. The traded volume stood at 2.50 crore shares, showing a rise in trading activity. The stock has delivered returns of 71.98 per cent from its 52-week low, with a market capitalisation of Rs 4,040.59 crore.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd Dilip Buildcon Ltd witnessed a price volume breakout and volume spike during the session. The stock touched a high of Rs 433.75 and is currently trading at Rs 420.70, compared with the previous close of Rs 386.80, registering a gain of 8.76 per cent. The traded volume stood at 1.76 crore shares, reflecting increased activity in the counter. The stock is trading below its 52-week high of Rs 585 and has delivered returns of 10.26 per cent from its 52-week low. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,808.19 crore. Following is a list of stocks with a strong positive breakout: Sr. Stock Name %Chg Price Volume 1 Jindal Worldwide Ltd 11.13% 37.83 7,40,88,665. 2

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd 6.31% 87.27 2,49,72,331. 3 Dilip Buildcon Ltd 8.65% 420.25 1,75,67,771. 4 ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited 8.83% 38.69 1,15,88,732. 5 Indo Borax and Chemicals Ltd 11.41% 416.10 1,05,96,863. 6 KPIT Technologies Ltd 5.86% 583.20 94,75,364. 7 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd 8.98% 151.64 91,52,593. 8 Creative Newtech Ltd 12.28% 987.00 56,46,564. 9 BLS E-Services Ltd 7.15% 282.32 49,57,209. 10 Max India Ltd 9.94% 182.11 32,25,759. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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