Planning A Bank Visit Next Week? Check Delhi's Bank Holiday Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi banks observe holidays July 25-26, 2026, for weekend.

Branches will operate normally Monday-Friday, July 27-31, 2026.

Digital banking services, ATMs, UPI remain fully accessible on holidays.

Customers planning to visit bank branches next week in Delhi should note that there are no special festival or public holidays scheduled during the week. Banks will remain closed only on the regular weekly holidays.

Bank Holiday Schedule

Banks in Delhi will remain closed on the following days:

Saturday, July 25, 2026 – Fourth Saturday

Sunday, July 26, 2026 – Weekly holiday

Apart from these two days, banks will function as usual.

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Banks To Remain Open On These Days

Bank branches in Delhi will remain open during normal working hours on:

Monday, July 27, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026

Branch timings will be the standard business hours, typically from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the fourth Saturday and Sunday, customers can continue to access several banking services digitally and through self-service channels, including:

ATM cash withdrawals and cash deposits (where deposit-enabled ATMs are available)

Internet banking

Mobile banking applications

UPI transactions

IMPS fund transfers

NEFT and RTGS transactions, subject to the availability and processing schedules of individual banks

Debit and credit card transactions

Balance enquiries and mini statements through ATMs and digital platforms

Cheque book requests and other non-branch services available through internet or mobile banking

Customers requiring branch-specific services, such as cash transactions at counters, demand drafts, account opening, document verification or locker access, should plan their visits on the working days between Monday, July 27, and Friday, July 31.

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