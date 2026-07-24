No, there are no special festival or public holidays scheduled for banks in Delhi next week. Banks will only observe regular weekly holidays.
Planning A Bank Visit Next Week? Check Delhi's Bank Holiday Schedule
Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the fourth Saturday and Sunday, customers can continue to access several banking services digitally.
- Delhi banks observe holidays July 25-26, 2026, for weekend.
- Branches will operate normally Monday-Friday, July 27-31, 2026.
- Digital banking services, ATMs, UPI remain fully accessible on holidays.
Customers planning to visit bank branches next week in Delhi should note that there are no special festival or public holidays scheduled during the week. Banks will remain closed only on the regular weekly holidays.
Bank Holiday Schedule
Banks in Delhi will remain closed on the following days:
- Saturday, July 25, 2026 – Fourth Saturday
- Sunday, July 26, 2026 – Weekly holiday
Apart from these two days, banks will function as usual.
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Banks To Remain Open On These Days
Bank branches in Delhi will remain open during normal working hours on:
- Monday, July 27, 2026
- Tuesday, July 28, 2026
- Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- Thursday, July 30, 2026
- Friday, July 31, 2026
Branch timings will be the standard business hours, typically from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Banking Services Available During Holidays
Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the fourth Saturday and Sunday, customers can continue to access several banking services digitally and through self-service channels, including:
- ATM cash withdrawals and cash deposits (where deposit-enabled ATMs are available)
- Internet banking
- Mobile banking applications
- UPI transactions
- IMPS fund transfers
- NEFT and RTGS transactions, subject to the availability and processing schedules of individual banks
- Debit and credit card transactions
- Balance enquiries and mini statements through ATMs and digital platforms
- Cheque book requests and other non-branch services available through internet or mobile banking
Customers requiring branch-specific services, such as cash transactions at counters, demand drafts, account opening, document verification or locker access, should plan their visits on the working days between Monday, July 27, and Friday, July 31.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are there any special bank holidays in Delhi next week?
Which days will banks in Delhi be closed next week?
Banks in Delhi will be closed on Saturday, July 25, 2026 (Fourth Saturday), and Sunday, July 26, 2026 (Weekly holiday).
What are the working days for banks in Delhi next week?
Banks in Delhi will be open from Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 31, 2026. Standard business hours are typically from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
What banking services are available during the closed holidays?
Customers can access digital services like ATM cash withdrawals, internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions. NEFT and RTGS are also available, subject to bank processing schedules.
Which services require a visit to a physical bank branch?
Services such as cash transactions at counters, demand drafts, account opening, document verification, or locker access require a visit to the bank branch during working days.