Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues, Sensex Over 400 Points Higher, Nifty Above 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened higher but cautious amid geopolitical tensions.

Strait of Hormuz tensions and near $107 crude oil prices concern.

Upcoming earnings reports and global cues to drive stock movement.

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a mildly positive note on Monday, even as investors remained cautious amid persistent geopolitical tensions and elevated crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex started trading above 77k, climbing more than 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session around 24k, rallying a little over 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank emerged as the only stocks in red. On the other hand, the gainers were driven by Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Eternal, and L&T.

Early Signals And Volatility

Markets are expected to remain highly sensitive to news flow this week, with multiple domestic and global factors shaping sentiment.

In the pre-open session around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was up 59.67 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 76,723.88. The Nifty also edged higher by 32.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 23,930.70, signalling a tentative start to the week.

The ongoing situation in West Asia, particularly developments around the Strait of Hormuz, continues to dominate investor focus. At the same time, crude oil price movements and corporate earnings will play a crucial role in determining near-term direction.

West Asia Tensions Keep Risk Premium Elevated

Geopolitical uncertainty remains a key overhang. The continuing standoff involving the US and Iran has introduced a significant risk premium into global markets, especially due to its impact on energy supply routes.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit corridor, remains central to market concerns. Any disruption in this route has the potential to push crude prices higher, thereby fuelling inflationary pressures and affecting currency stability.

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Crude Oil Near $107 Raises Macro Concerns

Brent crude prices are hovering close to $107 per barrel, keeping investors on edge.

For an import-dependent economy like India, sustained high oil prices pose multiple challenges, including rising inflation, pressure on the rupee, and potential strain on corporate margins across sectors.

Analysts caution that unless oil prices stabilise or decline, markets could remain volatile with a downside bias.

Earnings Season To Drive Stock-Specific Action

The March quarter earnings season is gaining momentum and is expected to steer stock-specific movements. Key results lined up this week include UltraTech Cement, Coal India, Varun Beverages, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, and several major Adani group companies.

Reliance Industries has already reported a 12.5 per cent decline in its March-quarter net profit, highlighting the impact of the global energy environment on core business segments.

Global Cues, Fed Decision In Focus

On the global front, investors will closely watch the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, along with key economic data such as GDP estimates and manufacturing indicators.

Domestically, macroeconomic releases including Industrial Production (IIP) data and foreign exchange reserves will also be tracked.

Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead

Trading activity may remain uneven due to a holiday later in the week, with markets set to remain closed on Friday for Maharashtra Day. This could lead to intermittent volatility, especially around key events and data releases.