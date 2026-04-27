Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBig Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal

Big Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced a $11.75 billion all-cash acquisition of US-based Organon & Co, marking one of India’s largest outbound deals.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sun Pharma acquires Organon & Co. for $11.75 billion cash deal.
  • Organon strengthens Sun Pharma's women's health and global reach.
  • Acquisition bolsters innovation and biosimilar capabilities for Sun Pharma.

In one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced an all-cash deal to acquire US-based drugmaker Organon & Co, valuing the company at around $11.75 billion, including debt.

The deal marks a significant strategic shift for Sun Pharma as it looks to deepen its global footprint and diversify its product portfolio.

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon at $14.00 per share, representing a premium of more than 24 per cent over the stock’s last closing price on Friday, reported Reuters.

Organon carried a debt of $8.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, which is factored into the overall deal valuation.

The acquisition will be funded through a mix of Sun Pharma’s internal cash reserves and committed financing from banks.

Expanding Women’s Health and Global Reach

A key driver behind the acquisition is Organon’s strong presence in women’s health. The US-based company has a portfolio of more than 70 products spanning women’s health and general medicines, with commercial operations across 140 countries.

The deal is expected to significantly strengthen Sun Pharma’s footprint in this segment, while also enhancing its global distribution network.

Strategic Push Into Innovation and Biosimilars

Beyond expanding its core portfolio, Sun Pharma is also looking to build capabilities in innovative medicines and biosimilars through this acquisition.

Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, brings with it established capabilities that align with Sun Pharma’s long-term growth strategy.

Commenting on the deal, Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman of Sun Pharma, said the two companies complement each other in terms of portfolio, capabilities and global reach, and that the integration would create a more diversified platform.

Also Read : India-New Zealand To Sign FTA On April 27, May Bring $20 Billion Investment Over 15 Years

Organon’s Recent Performance

The acquisition comes at a time when Organon has faced financial pressure. The company reported a 5 per cent decline in fourth-quarter revenue and posted a net loss of $205 million in February.

These factors may have influenced the timing and valuation of the deal.

Sun Pharma’s US Challenge and Diversification Strategy

Sun Pharma, currently valued at over $40 billion, has been working to strengthen its portfolio in areas such as dermatology, oncology and obesity therapies.

However, the company continues to face challenges in the US market, where shifting tariff policies under President Donald Trump have weighed on profit margins. Among Indian pharmaceutical firms, Sun Pharma has one of the highest exposures to the US market.

To mitigate these risks, the company has indicated that it may expand its manufacturing presence in the US going forward.

Also Read : Big Salary Jump Proposal: BPMS Seeks Rs 72,000 Minimum Pay Under 8th Pay Commission

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total valuation of the deal between Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Organon & Co?

The all-cash deal values Organon & Co at approximately $11.75 billion, including debt. This acquisition is one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian company.

What is the main strategic benefit for Sun Pharma in acquiring Organon & Co?

Sun Pharma aims to deepen its global footprint and diversify its product portfolio, particularly by strengthening its presence in women's health and expanding its global distribution network.

How will Sun Pharma fund this acquisition?

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of Sun Pharma's internal cash reserves and committed financing secured from banks.

What are Sun Pharma's motivations for expanding into innovative medicines and biosimilars?

Sun Pharma is looking to build capabilities in these areas to align with its long-term growth strategy. Organon's established capabilities, spun off from Merck, are expected to contribute to this.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sun Pharma M&A Big Pharma Organon Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Big Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal
Big Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal
Business
MG Majestor Challenges Fortuner’s Dominance - Is This The Big Rival?
MG Majestor Challenges Fortuner’s Dominance - Is This The Big Rival?
Business
Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues, Sensex Over 400 Points Higher, Nifty Above 24K
Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues, Sensex Over 400 Points Higher, Nifty Above 24K
Business
GIFT Nifty About 200 Points Higher, Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher
GIFT Nifty About 200 Points Higher, Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget