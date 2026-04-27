Big Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sun Pharma acquires Organon & Co. for $11.75 billion cash deal.

Organon strengthens Sun Pharma's women's health and global reach.

Acquisition bolsters innovation and biosimilar capabilities for Sun Pharma.

In one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced an all-cash deal to acquire US-based drugmaker Organon & Co, valuing the company at around $11.75 billion, including debt.

The deal marks a significant strategic shift for Sun Pharma as it looks to deepen its global footprint and diversify its product portfolio.

Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon at $14.00 per share, representing a premium of more than 24 per cent over the stock’s last closing price on Friday, reported Reuters.

Organon carried a debt of $8.6 billion as of December 31, 2025, which is factored into the overall deal valuation.

The acquisition will be funded through a mix of Sun Pharma’s internal cash reserves and committed financing from banks.

Expanding Women’s Health and Global Reach

A key driver behind the acquisition is Organon’s strong presence in women’s health. The US-based company has a portfolio of more than 70 products spanning women’s health and general medicines, with commercial operations across 140 countries.

The deal is expected to significantly strengthen Sun Pharma’s footprint in this segment, while also enhancing its global distribution network.

Strategic Push Into Innovation and Biosimilars

Beyond expanding its core portfolio, Sun Pharma is also looking to build capabilities in innovative medicines and biosimilars through this acquisition.

Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021, brings with it established capabilities that align with Sun Pharma’s long-term growth strategy.

Commenting on the deal, Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman of Sun Pharma, said the two companies complement each other in terms of portfolio, capabilities and global reach, and that the integration would create a more diversified platform.

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Organon’s Recent Performance

The acquisition comes at a time when Organon has faced financial pressure. The company reported a 5 per cent decline in fourth-quarter revenue and posted a net loss of $205 million in February.

These factors may have influenced the timing and valuation of the deal.

Sun Pharma’s US Challenge and Diversification Strategy

Sun Pharma, currently valued at over $40 billion, has been working to strengthen its portfolio in areas such as dermatology, oncology and obesity therapies.

However, the company continues to face challenges in the US market, where shifting tariff policies under President Donald Trump have weighed on profit margins. Among Indian pharmaceutical firms, Sun Pharma has one of the highest exposures to the US market.

To mitigate these risks, the company has indicated that it may expand its manufacturing presence in the US going forward.

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