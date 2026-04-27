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HomeBusinessMutual FundsGIFT Nifty About 200 Points Higher, Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher

GIFT Nifty About 200 Points Higher, Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher

Indian markets are set to open higher, with GIFT Nifty signalling strong gains amid optimism around US-Iran developments.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global markets gain on US-Iran diplomatic progress, easing energy concerns.
  • Asian stocks rally; US markets close higher, driven by tech stocks.
  • Elevated oil prices persist, posing risks to India's economic stability.

Indian equity markets are likely set for a firm start on Monday, supported by positive global cues and easing concerns around energy supply disruptions, even as geopolitical risks in West Asia continue to linger.

In early indicators, the GIFT Nifty was trading around 24,121, up nearly 198 points, signalling a strong opening for the benchmark Nifty50. 

The upbeat trend in GIFT Nifty reflects improved investor sentiment after reports suggested fresh diplomatic movement between the US and Iran.

Market participants appear cautiously optimistic that progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, could ease supply concerns and stabilise oil prices in the near term.

US-Iran Developments Drive Global Sentiment

Investor focus remains firmly on West Asia, where geopolitical developments continue to dictate market direction.

Reports indicated that Iran has submitted a proposal to the US aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief to global markets. 

However, uncertainty persists after US President Donald Trump called off further diplomatic engagement, citing dissatisfaction with the proposal. This has kept the broader risk environment fragile and suggests volatility may continue. 

Asian Markets Rally; Wall Street Offers Support

Asian equities traded higher in early deals, tracking optimism around potential easing of tensions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi both touched fresh highs, rising 1.41 per cent and 1.94 per cent, respectively. 

Overnight, US markets also ended on a positive note. The S&P 500 gained 0.80 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.61 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower. 

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Oil Prices Remain Elevated Despite Easing Concerns

Crude oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels, even as reports of potential negotiations helped cap gains. Brent crude hovered near $107 per barrel, remaining a critical factor for global markets and inflation expectations. 

Analysts caution that sustained high oil prices could pressure India’s macroeconomic stability, including inflation, fiscal balance, and currency movements. 

Rupee, Bonds Under Pressure As Volatility Persists

Currency markets remain sensitive to geopolitical developments. The rupee is expected to stay under pressure amid elevated crude prices and global uncertainty, reported Reuters.

Recent trends indicate continued volatility, with analysts noting that prolonged disruptions in energy supply could weigh on both currency stability and capital flows. 

Key Triggers This Week: Earnings, Fed Decision, Data

Markets are entering a data-heavy and event-driven week.

Apart from geopolitical developments, investors will track the ongoing Q4 earnings season, which is expected to drive stock-specific action. Key results lined up include UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, and several Adani group companies. 

On the macro front, global cues will be shaped by the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, GDP data, and manufacturing indicators. Domestically, industrial production data and foreign exchange reserves will also be in focus. 

What To Expect In Indian Markets Today

Markets are likely to open higher, supported by global optimism and hopes of easing supply disruptions. However, sentiment may remain fragile, with investors closely tracking developments in US-Iran relations and crude oil movements.

Analysts expect markets to remain volatile and news-driven, with any escalation in tensions potentially triggering profit booking, while signs of de-escalation could support further upside. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the outlook for Indian equity markets today?

Indian equity markets are expected to open higher, supported by positive global cues and easing energy supply concerns. However, sentiment may remain fragile due to ongoing geopolitical risks.

What is driving the improved investor sentiment?

Investor sentiment is boosted by reports of diplomatic movement between the US and Iran, and the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This suggests potential easing of energy supply concerns.

How are Asian and US markets performing?

Asian equities are trading higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi reaching fresh highs. US markets also ended positively, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gaining.

What is the current situation with oil prices?

Crude oil prices remain elevated, hovering near $107 per barrel. While potential negotiations have capped gains, sustained high prices could impact India's macroeconomic stability.

What are the key events to watch this week?

This week, investors will focus on the Q4 earnings season, the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, GDP data, manufacturing indicators, domestic industrial production, and foreign exchange reserves.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Today US Iran GIFT Nifty US Iran War
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