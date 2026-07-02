Maruti Suzuki's new vehicle manufacturing facility is located at IMT Kharkhoda in Haryana. It was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
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PM Modi Launches Maruti Suzuki's High-Tech Haryana Plant: Top Highlights
PM Modi and Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda plant. The Rs 35,000-crore facility will expand capacity to 10 lakh vehicles annually and create over 21,000 jobs.
- Maruti Suzuki's new Kharkhoda plant officially inaugurated by PMs.
- Plant aims to double capacity to 10 lakh vehicles annually.
- Facility incorporates smart tech, renewable energy, zero liquid discharge.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Maruti Suzuki's new manufacturing facility located?
What is the production capacity of the new Kharkhoda plant?
The Kharkhoda facility currently has an annual production capacity of 5 lakh vehicles. Maruti Suzuki plans to double this to 10 lakh units in the future.
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