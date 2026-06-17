Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWill West Bengal Scrap Krishak Bandhu? What The Proposed PM-Kisan Switch Means For Farmers

Will West Bengal Scrap Krishak Bandhu? What The Proposed PM-Kisan Switch Means For Farmers

The Krishan Bandhu scheme has been a major financial commitment for the state government, with around 1.14 crore beneficiaries enrolled and an annual expenditure of nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

Reported By : ABP Live Business | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal plans replacing state's farmer scheme with Centre's PM-Kisan.
  • Verification ordered for 1.14 crore beneficiaries due to discrepancies.
  • Transition aims to save state ₹8,000 crore annually, fiscally.

The BJP government in West Bengal plans to discontinue the Krishak Bandhu scheme launched by the Mamata Banerjee administration and bring all eligible beneficiaries under the Centre's PM-Kisan programme.

Under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, farmers owning one acre or more of land currently receive Rs 10,000 annually, while those with less than one acre are entitled to a minimum of Rs 4,000 every year. According to a report by The Telegraph, the government suspects that several ineligible or non-existent beneficiaries may have received assistance under the scheme.

The scheme has been a major financial commitment for the state government, with around 1.14 crore beneficiaries enrolled and an annual expenditure of nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

Questions Raised Over Beneficiary Numbers

The proposed shift comes amid concerns over the number of beneficiaries registered under Krishak Bandhu. According to the latest agriculture census, West Bengal has around 72 lakh farmers, prompting questions within administrative circles about how the scheme's beneficiary count rose significantly above that figure.

Officials have reportedly expressed concerns that a programme designed primarily to support cultivators with agricultural land may have included ineligible individuals.

The issue has now prompted a review of the beneficiary database as the state government evaluates the scheme's future.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Set For IPO? Report Says $4 Billion Filing May Come This Week

Agriculture Minister Orders Verification

Speaking at Nabanna on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Dudh Kumar Mondal said officials had been instructed to scrutinise the beneficiary list.

"I have asked the department officials to verify the beneficiary list of Krishak Bandhu. It is suspected that many ineligible and non-existent people were getting benefits under the scheme meant for the farmers. We will include all the eligible beneficiaries in the PM-Kisan scheme," Mondal said.

The verification exercise is expected to determine who qualifies for continued support under the proposed arrangement.

Financial Relief For The State

Sources indicated that replacing Krishak Bandhu with PM-Kisan could significantly reduce the state's financial burden. Since PM-Kisan is fully funded by the Centre, West Bengal would no longer have to allocate substantial resources to maintain a separate farmer assistance programme.

According to sources quoted by the Telegraph, the state currently spends more than Rs 8,000 crore every year to operate the scheme. If PM-Kisan entirely replaces Krishak Bandhu, that expenditure could be eliminated from the state's budget.

The move is being viewed as a potential fiscal relief measure while ensuring that eligible farmers continue to receive financial support.

Also Read: Share Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision; Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Tops 24K

What The Transition Could Mean For Farmers

The proposed transition would bring eligible farmers in West Bengal under a centrally funded framework instead of a state-funded one. The government has indicated that only those who clear the verification process will be included in the PM-Kisan scheme.

For now, the focus remains on identifying genuine beneficiaries and addressing concerns surrounding the existing database.

The outcome of the verification process is likely to determine how and when the transition from Krishak Bandhu to PM-Kisan takes place across the state.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed change for farmer schemes in West Bengal?

The BJP government plans to discontinue the state's Krishak Bandhu scheme and integrate all eligible farmers into the Centre's PM-Kisan programme.

Why is the Krishak Bandhu scheme being reviewed?

The scheme is under review due to concerns about 1.14 crore beneficiaries, significantly more than the 72 lakh farmers in the state. Officials suspect ineligible individuals may be receiving benefits.

How will shifting to PM-Kisan benefit West Bengal financially?

The state currently spends ₹8,000 crore annually on Krishak Bandhu. Since PM-Kisan is centrally funded, this transition would significantly reduce West Bengal's financial burden.

What benefits do farmers currently receive under Krishak Bandhu?

Farmers owning one acre or more receive ₹10,000 annually. Those with less than an acre are entitled to a minimum of ₹4,000 every year.

What will happen to current Krishak Bandhu beneficiaries?

Current beneficiaries will undergo a verification process. Only those who clear this process and are deemed eligible will be included in the centrally funded PM-Kisan scheme.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jun 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Agriculture Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP PM Kisan Yojana Farmers PM-Kisan Krishak Bandhu Dudh Kumar Mondal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Will West Bengal Scrap Krishak Bandhu? What The Proposed PM-Kisan Switch Means For Farmers
1.14 Crore Beneficiaries Under Scanner As Bengal Eyes PM-Kisan Shift
Business
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Claims Reliance, WhatsApp Tried To Get App Banned In India
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Claims Reliance, WhatsApp Tried To Get App Banned In India
Business
NSE IPO Back In Focus: Exchange Expected To File DRHP With SEBI Today, Says Report
The IPO Investors Have Waited Nearly 10 Years For May Finally Be Here
Business
Aamir Khan Calls Himself ‘Very Romantic’ In Viral Video; Says ‘Ask Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta’
Aamir Khan Calls Himself ‘Very Romantic’ In Viral Video; Says ‘Ask Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta’
Advertisement

Videos

BIG CLAIM: Names of 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Amid Alleged Defection to Shinde Camp Surface
BIG POLITICAL CLAIM: After Maharashtra, UP Buzz on SP Split as Rajbhar Sparks Fresh Controversy
BIG REACTION: Sanjay Nirupam Defends Shinde Camp as Uddhav Sena Faces Internal Turmoil Claims
BIG BREAKING: Lok Sabha Speaker Meets Shinde as Uddhav Camp Faces Major MP Merger Claims
Uttar Pradesh Politics: CM criticises pre-2017 law and order in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget