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HomeBusinessIpoReliance Jio Set For IPO? Report Says $4 Billion Filing May Come This Week

Reliance Jio Set For IPO? Report Says $4 Billion Filing May Come This Week

Reliance Jio Infocomm could file draft papers for its anticipated $4 billion IPO within days, according to a report.

Reported By : ABP Live Business | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

Reliance Jio Infocomm could file draft papers for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) within the next few days, according to a report by the Financial Times citing sources familiar with the matter.

The telecom giant is expected to seek around $4 billion through the public issue, which would mark one of India's most closely watched market debuts.

According to the report, the filing could come just ahead of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's annual address to shareholders, scheduled for Friday. Investors and market participants are likely to closely track any developments related to the proposed listing during the meeting.

Also Read : Share Markets Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision; Sensex Up 50 Points, Nifty Tops 24K

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator by subscriber base, has long been viewed as a key candidate for a public market debut within the Reliance Industries group.

(This is a developing story)

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ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPO Reliance Jio JIO IPO Reliance Jio IPO MUkesh AMbani
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