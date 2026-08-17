Dalal Street Eases, Auto, Realty Support Recovery, Sensex 300 Points Down, Nifty Below 24,300

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmarks closed lower, recovering from intraday declines.

Auto, metal, realty stocks helped drive market recovery.

West Asia tensions, crude oil prices impacted investor sentiment.

Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure on Monday, August 17, although the Sensex and Nifty 50 recovered from the day's lows as buying emerged in auto, metal and realty stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed the session closer to 77,700, tanking almost 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended the day nearly 80 points down, breaching 24,300 .

The recovery came after the benchmarks had fallen more sharply earlier in the session amid mixed global cues and renewed uncertainty surrounding the situation in West Asia.

At 2 PM, BSE Sensex was down 180 points at 77,830.03, while the Nifty declined 26 points to 24,339.85.

Auto, Metal And Realty Stocks Support Recovery

The Nifty Auto index emerged as the best-performing sector during the session, while metal and realty stocks also helped the broader market recover from its intraday lows.

On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest sectoral laggard.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was down 0.26 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped 0.02 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCLTech were among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.

West Asia Tensions, Crude Prices Remain In Focus

Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets tracked developments in West Asia and their potential impact on crude oil prices.

Brent crude was hovering around $89 per barrel in early trade, with oil prices remaining elevated amid continuing tensions. The rise in energy costs has remained a key concern for oil-importing economies such as India.

Asian markets were largely mixed as investors monitored oil prices and developments in the Middle East.

Fertiliser Stocks In Focus

Fertiliser companies also remained on the radar after India's urea import prices reportedly fell 60 per cent since April.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) has secured 1.7 million tonnes of urea at around $390-$393 per tonne, taking total purchases to 4.2 million tonnes. The development indicated easing pressure on global urea supplies and could support fertiliser companies, according to the market update.

Seafood Export Stocks Gain Attention

In another sector-specific development, the European Union approved 21 additional Indian fishery units, taking the total number of approved units to 123 over the past year.

The development could support India's shrimp and cephalopod exports as the bloc targets higher seafood imports. Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods were among the companies that could remain in focus following the development.

Institutional Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 508.12 crore on August 14, while Domestic Institutional Investors bought shares worth Rs 356.40 crore during the same session.

The previous session on Friday saw the Sensex decline 71 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 78,009.25, while the Nifty 50 fell 30 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 24,366. The declines ended the benchmarks' two-week winning streak.

With the domestic earnings season largely concluded, global developments are likely to remain important market drivers. Investors will track crude oil prices, developments around the Strait of Hormuz, the US-Iran situation, global equity cues and domestic derivatives positioning.