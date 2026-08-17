India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 17): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 17): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 17, supported by demand and a favourable global environment. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices increased Monday on fresh positions.
  • Eased Fed rate hike fears, safe-haven demand supported gains.
  • Future prices face volatility from economic data, geopolitics.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, with gold gaining in domestic futures trade as fresh positions and firm spot demand supported the precious metal. Positive global cues and expectations of further gains in bullion also kept sentiment favourable.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose Rs 676, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 1,55,182 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 1,111 lots. Analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions built by market participants.

In overseas trade, gold futures in New York advanced 0.40 per cent to USD 4,394.01 per ounce.

Analysts expect gold and silver to retain their positive bias in the coming week, although volatility could remain elevated amid developments in West Asia and the release of key global economic data.

Market participants will track US housing and trade figures, inflation data from the UK, Eurozone and Japan, as well as economic indicators from China for cues, particularly for industrial metals. Investors will also monitor the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting for indications about the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

Pranav Mer, Senior Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said gold and silver could move towards Rs 1.57 lakh per 10 grams and Rs 2.54 lakh per kg, respectively.

Domestic gold futures for October delivery had climbed Rs 2,686, or nearly 2 per cent, during the previous week to close at Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX. September silver futures gained Rs 4,458, or 1.9 per cent, to Rs 2.35 lakh per kg.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst -- Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said gold gained 1 per cent during the week, while the rally exceeded 2 per cent at its peak before investors booked profits at higher levels.

He noted that MCX gold has risen nearly 9.5 per cent in August, making consolidation and intermittent profit-taking at elevated levels more likely in the near term.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery advanced $37.6, or nearly 1 per cent, last week to $4,437.3 per ounce. Silver gained $1.61, or 2.5 per cent, to $65.11 per ounce in New York.

Mer said gold futures ended higher for a second consecutive week but remained in a consolidation phase after rallying 11 per cent from below $4,000 per ounce.

Bullion has received support as traders scaled back expectations of a September rate hike by the US Federal Reserve following weaker-than-expected non-farm payroll data and steady inflation, while other economic indicators remained mixed, he said.

Safe-haven demand has also supported gold amid the West Asia conflict and tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with no resolution to the conflict currently in sight, Mer added.

Silver has also retained a positive bias, although prices have entered a consolidation phase following a pause in the recent industrial metals rally.

According to Trivedi, movements in the US dollar, expectations surrounding interest rates and geopolitical developments will remain the key factors influencing gold and silver prices in the near term.

Also Read : LPG Supply: Govt Sets New Production Rules After West Asia Crisis Disrupted Imports; What Changes

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 17

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,581

22 Karat- 14,285

18 Karat- 11,691

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 12,050

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,566

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,566 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,571 14,275 11,681
Gold Rate in Indore 15,571 14,275 11,681
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,581 14,285 11,691
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,566 14,270 12,050
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,566 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,566 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,581 14,285 11,691
Gold Rate in Salem 15,566 14,270 12,050
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,566 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,566 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Patna 15,571 14,275 11,681

Also Read : Unclaimed Bank Deposits Near Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How To Find Forgotten Money Via RBI UDGAM

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Monday?

Gold prices moved higher due to fresh positions, strong spot demand, and positive global cues. Expectations of further gains in bullion also supported the precious metal.

What is the expected outlook for gold and silver prices?

Analysts anticipate a positive bias for gold and silver in the coming week. However, volatility might remain elevated due to West Asia developments and upcoming global economic data releases.

What key factors influence gold and silver prices?

Gold and silver prices are primarily influenced by movements in the US dollar, expectations surrounding interest rates, and geopolitical developments. Market participants also track economic indicators and central bank policies.

What factors have recently supported gold prices?

Gold has received support as traders scaled back expectations for a September rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Safe-haven demand from the West Asia conflict and US-Iran tensions also contributed.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 17 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 17): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 17): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
Unclaimed Bank Deposits Near Rs 1 Lakh Crore: How To Find Forgotten Money Via RBI UDGAM
Rs 98,073 Crore Unclaimed Bank Deposits: How To Check If You Or Your Family Has Forgotten Money
Personal Finance
Zero Forex Travel Cards: No Markup Doesn't Mean No Cost. Here's What To Check
Think Zero Forex Means Free? Here's What Your Travel Card May Still Cost You
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 14): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 14): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget