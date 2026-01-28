Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPM Gives Highest Priority To Energy Revolutionary Reforms: Hardeep Singh Puri At India Energy Week

PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy Revolutionary Reforms: Hardeep Singh Puri At India Energy Week

“Energy is an area where the Prime Minister gives the highest priority. During his tenure we have gone through revolutionary reforms,” Puri said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:47 PM (IST)

At the India Energy Week Strategic Conference, energy emerged as a central pillar of economic growth, geopolitical stability and long-term sustainability, with Indian and global leaders stressing the need for reform, resilience and cooperation in a volatile world.

PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy: Puri

On the sidelines of the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri underscored the primacy accorded to the energy sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing the changes of the past decade as transformative.

"Energy is an area where the Prime Minister gives the highest priority. During his tenure we have gone through revolutionary reforms," Puri said.

He said nuclear energy is a key component of India’s transition, while significant structural changes have also been introduced in the traditional energy sector. Puri pointed to the shift from production-sharing contracts to revenue-sharing models, a move aimed at improving transparency and boosting investor confidence.

Highlighting expanded exploration opportunities, he added, “Out of our 3.5 million square kilometres of sedimentary basin, you opened up 1 million square kilometres which was a no-go area.”

Global Call For Resilient Energy Strategies

During the panel discussion titled “Charting a course through uncertainty: securing affordable, accessible and sustainable energy in a turbulent world”, H.E. Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), emphasised the foundational role of energy in development and stability.

“Energy is the engine for economic development, progress and social progress as well,” Al Shirawi said, calling for resilient strategies, constructive alliances and agility amid an increasingly complex global energy and geopolitical landscape.

Balancing Growth, Security And Transition

The discussions reflected a shared emphasis on balancing economic growth with energy security and sustainability. While global leaders highlighted cooperation and resilience, India showcased policy reforms aimed at expanding capacity, attracting investment and supporting its long-term energy transition, reinforcing the sector’s strategic importance in a changing global order.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary focus of energy discussions at the India Energy Week Strategic Conference?

Energy is a central pillar for economic growth, geopolitical stability, and long-term sustainability. Leaders emphasized the need for reform, resilience, and cooperation.

What is the Indian government's stance on the energy sector?

The Prime Minister gives the energy sector the highest priority. The past decade has seen transformative and revolutionary reforms, including structural changes in traditional energy and a focus on nuclear energy.

What reforms have been implemented in India's traditional energy sector?

Significant structural changes include a shift from production-sharing contracts to revenue-sharing models. This aims to improve transparency and boost investor confidence.

What role does nuclear energy play in India's energy transition?

Nuclear energy is identified as a key component of India's energy transition strategy.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Hardeep Singh Puri 'India Energy Week' India Energy Week
