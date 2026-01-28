At the India Energy Week Strategic Conference, energy emerged as a central pillar of economic growth, geopolitical stability and long-term sustainability, with Indian and global leaders stressing the need for reform, resilience and cooperation in a volatile world.

PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy: Puri

On the sidelines of the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri underscored the primacy accorded to the energy sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing the changes of the past decade as transformative.

ऊर्जा एक ऐसा क्षेत्र है जिसे PM @narendramodi जी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता देते हैं।



उनके मार्गदर्शन में अन्वेषण क्षेत्र को काफी हद तक खोलने के साथ देश ने कई क्रांतिकारी सुधार किए हैं।



भारत का लक्ष्य तेल और गैस क्षेत्र में निवेश को 100 अरब डॉलर तक बढ़ाना है, जिसका उद्देश्य अन्वेषण…

“Energy is an area where the Prime Minister gives the highest priority. During his tenure we have gone through revolutionary reforms,” Puri said.

He said nuclear energy is a key component of India’s transition, while significant structural changes have also been introduced in the traditional energy sector. Puri pointed to the shift from production-sharing contracts to revenue-sharing models, a move aimed at improving transparency and boosting investor confidence.

Highlighting expanded exploration opportunities, he added, “Out of our 3.5 million square kilometres of sedimentary basin, you opened up 1 million square kilometres which was a no-go area.”

Global Call For Resilient Energy Strategies

During the panel discussion titled “Charting a course through uncertainty: securing affordable, accessible and sustainable energy in a turbulent world”, H.E. Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), emphasised the foundational role of energy in development and stability.

At the India Energy Week Strategic Conference, H.E. Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF), spoke during the panel "Charting a course through uncertainty: securing affordable, accessible and sustainable energy in a turbulent world", highlighting…

“Energy is the engine for economic development, progress and social progress as well,” Al Shirawi said, calling for resilient strategies, constructive alliances and agility amid an increasingly complex global energy and geopolitical landscape.

Balancing Growth, Security And Transition

The discussions reflected a shared emphasis on balancing economic growth with energy security and sustainability. While global leaders highlighted cooperation and resilience, India showcased policy reforms aimed at expanding capacity, attracting investment and supporting its long-term energy transition, reinforcing the sector’s strategic importance in a changing global order.