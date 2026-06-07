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HomeBusinessThree Air India Aircraft Damaged at Delhi Airport After Ground Equipment Hits Them During Storm

Three Air India Aircraft Damaged at Delhi Airport After Ground Equipment Hits Them During Storm

Three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 were damaged after strong winds and rain displaced ground equipment, forcing the planes out of service for inspections and repairs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Three Air India narrowbody aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were damaged on Sunday when ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain, the airport operator said.

All three aircraft were taken out of operation after the collision, said the operator.

The ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2, it said.

The private operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather.

Air India declined to comment on the incident.

An airline source, however, said that along with three of Air India planes, aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.

He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Delhi Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport Air India Aircraft AI Damaged
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